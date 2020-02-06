nbcuniversal

Engine hires global commercial chief for 'transformational growth'
Feb 6, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Engine hires global commercial chief for 'transformational growth'

The news follows on the heels of the agency undergoing a mass rebrand this autumn.

E Online to become available to advertisers in Singapore
Oct 17, 2013
Byravee Iyer

E Online to become available to advertisers in Singapore

SINGAPORE - NBC Universal International is pitching its digital property E Online to advertisers in Singapore, according to Christine Fellowes, MD of Universal International Networks, who spoke to Campaign Asia-Pacific on the sidelines of its upfront event today.

StarHub enters licensing agreements with three studios
Nov 8, 2011
Staff Reporters

StarHub enters licensing agreements with three studios

SINGAPORE - StarHub’s Demand TV, which was rebranded as On Demand from 1 November, has entered video-on-demand licensing agreements with 20th Century Fox, NBCUniversal and Walt Disney Studios.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia