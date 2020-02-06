Search
nbcuniversal
Feb 6, 2020
Engine hires global commercial chief for 'transformational growth'
The news follows on the heels of the agency undergoing a mass rebrand this autumn.
Oct 17, 2013
E Online to become available to advertisers in Singapore
SINGAPORE - NBC Universal International is pitching its digital property E Online to advertisers in Singapore, according to Christine Fellowes, MD of Universal International Networks, who spoke to Campaign Asia-Pacific on the sidelines of its upfront event today.
Nov 8, 2011
StarHub enters licensing agreements with three studios
SINGAPORE - StarHub’s Demand TV, which was rebranded as On Demand from 1 November, has entered video-on-demand licensing agreements with 20th Century Fox, NBCUniversal and Walt Disney Studios.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins