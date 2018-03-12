maxus
Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.
Agency Report Card 2017: Maxus
We assess Maxus's 2017 performance in APAC, based on its business results, its innovation and initiatives, its work and awards and its people and leadership.
Photos: Wavemaker agency launch Hong Kong
Goodbye MEC and Maxus...hello Wavemaker. Have a look at photos from the Wavemaker launch party in Hong Kong
WPP names Lindsay Pattison as chief transformation officer to drive 'horizontality'
The new role makes the former Maxus executive one of the most senior women within WPP.
OMD India hires new CEO from Maxus
The appointment follows consolidation of DDB Mudra Group's media business under OMD in late 2016.
Essence takes over Maxus in Korea
The move is part of GroupM’s global reorganisation.
