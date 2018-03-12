maxus

Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.

Agency Report Card 2017: Maxus
Mar 12, 2018
Staff Reporters

We assess Maxus's 2017 performance in APAC, based on its business results, its innovation and initiatives, its work and awards and its people and leadership.

Photos: Wavemaker agency launch Hong Kong
Jan 10, 2018
Staff

Goodbye MEC and Maxus...hello Wavemaker. Have a look at photos from the Wavemaker launch party in Hong Kong

WPP names Lindsay Pattison as chief transformation officer to drive 'horizontality'
Nov 3, 2017
Gideon Spanier

The new role makes the former Maxus executive one of the most senior women within WPP.

OMD India hires new CEO from Maxus
Sep 25, 2017
Matthew Miller

The appointment follows consolidation of DDB Mudra Group's media business under OMD in late 2016.

Essence takes over Maxus in Korea
Sep 5, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The move is part of GroupM’s global reorganisation.

