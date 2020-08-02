manchester united

Real Madrid retains place as the most valuable club brand in football
Aug 2, 2020
Campaign India Team

FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool FC complete the top four

Manchester United hunts first creative director
Jan 14, 2020
Omar Oakes

UK's biggest football club wants someone with a decade's experience working in agencies.

Manchester United scores in China with experience centre and app
Jul 4, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

The club continues to flex its muscles in China where its fanbase tips over 100 million.

Manchester United to launch fan experience centres in China
Jan 10, 2019
Gurjit Degun

Football club wants to deepen relationship with Chinese fans.

Nissin animates Manchester United
Nov 11, 2014
Matthew Miller

Nissin has splashed out for a renowned animator and created a visually arresting video to activate its sponsorship of Manchester United. So why does it sound so cheap?

Manchester United scores well with Asian fans
Mar 18, 2014
Benjamin Li

ASIA-PACIFIC - The 135-year-old English football club Manchester United has built an very emotional bonding with its fans. Inside the Old Trafford Stadium hangs a flag that says “United, kids, wife in that order", depicting where the fans' priorities lie. Many Asian fans, who've never been to Britain, share the same passion. Why?

