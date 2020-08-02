manchester united
Real Madrid retains place as the most valuable club brand in football
FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool FC complete the top four
Manchester United hunts first creative director
UK's biggest football club wants someone with a decade's experience working in agencies.
Manchester United scores in China with experience centre and app
The club continues to flex its muscles in China where its fanbase tips over 100 million.
Manchester United to launch fan experience centres in China
Football club wants to deepen relationship with Chinese fans.
Nissin animates Manchester United
Nissin has splashed out for a renowned animator and created a visually arresting video to activate its sponsorship of Manchester United. So why does it sound so cheap?
Manchester United scores well with Asian fans
ASIA-PACIFIC - The 135-year-old English football club Manchester United has built an very emotional bonding with its fans. Inside the Old Trafford Stadium hangs a flag that says “United, kids, wife in that order", depicting where the fans' priorities lie. Many Asian fans, who've never been to Britain, share the same passion. Why?
