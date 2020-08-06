local
When local meets digital: The new power of small communities in China
Brands that seek to make a connection with consumers via community activity, entertainment and meaningful engagement are those that are best adapting to a new, inclusive digital landscape.
Global good, but local better: APAC view on brands
McCann Worldgroup’s latest study shows APAC citizens are more optimistic than their counterparts, and also optimistic about brands improving their lives.
Global vs. local: how locality shapes campaign success
BBC’s commercial leaders share lessons from Asia-Pacific
PR must get local and stay real, says Kiri Sinclair
The CEO and founder of PR consultancy Sinclair shares her thoughts at the recent CampaignComms event.
Do we still need regional marketing teams?
Caught in between their global and local counterparts, regional marketers are facing increased scrutiny. How should they evolve to avoid becoming irrelevant?
The new awkwardness of globalisation
A backlash to globalisation, personified by Trump's recent visit to Asia, is challenging the big brand world order writes, Diageo's James Thompson.
