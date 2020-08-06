There is a growing need for brands to integrate and embody a proud new creative identity in China that challenges stereotypes yet celebrates old and new.
Brands that seek to make a connection with consumers via community activity, entertainment and meaningful engagement are those that are best adapting to a new, inclusive digital landscape.
Brands have an opportunity to create more meaningful connections with Chinese consumers who identify with the tenacity and perseverance of local entrepreneurs.
Socially savvy, entrepreneurial and somewhat distrustful toward large brands, Indonesian consumers may prove tricky to woo.
