Coco Wu

Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'
Marketing
3 days ago
Embracing the emergence of new 'China chic'

There is a growing need for brands to integrate and embody a proud new creative identity in China that challenges stereotypes yet celebrates old and new.

When local meets digital: The new power of small communities in China
Digital
Aug 6, 2020
Coco Wu

Brands that seek to make a connection with consumers via community activity, entertainment and meaningful engagement are those that are best adapting to a new, inclusive digital landscape.

China’s everyday heroes: How small businesses are leading the way
Marketing
Aug 5, 2020
Maya Madhusoodan

Brands have an opportunity to create more meaningful connections with Chinese consumers who identify with the tenacity and perseverance of local entrepreneurs.

'Ngakalin': Indonesian resourcefulness will challenge big brands
Analysis
Nov 10, 2016
Widad Jamil

Socially savvy, entrepreneurial and somewhat distrustful toward large brands, Indonesian consumers may prove tricky to woo.

