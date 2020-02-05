jaguar land rover

Jaguar Land Rover dismisses rumours of Spark44 sale
Feb 5, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Spokesman said claims are 'unfounded'.

Rugby World Cup campaigns a 'road test' for the 2020 Olympics
Jun 11, 2019
David Blecken

Brands are treading carefully as they calculate how to get the most out of the biggest international sporting event before the Tokyo Games next year.

Dentsu in pole position to win Jaguar Land Rover's $500 million global media account
Dec 18, 2017
Gideon Spanier

WPP’s Mindshare has held the account for 17 years.

Aprais appoints Ogilvy veteran Royce Yuen to lead Greater China effort
Jan 24, 2014
Benjamin Li

GREATER CHINA - Aprais, a global independent consultancy that specialises in relationships between clients and agencies, has appointed Royce Yuen, a seasoned ad man and former group chairman of Ogilvy Hong Kong and Southern China, to be its first chairman for Greater China.

Jaguar Land Rover hands Aspen Marketing Services global CRM and marketing account
Jul 5, 2012
Staff Reporters

HONG KONG - Jaguar Land Rover has appointed Aspen Marketing Services, a division of Epsilon, to provide global customer relationship management and marketing services for JLR's aftersales division.

