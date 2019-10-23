interbrand
Chinese brands face headwinds amid global growth ambitions
The total value of the top 50 brands in China increased by 15% in 2018.
Automotive brands fly the flag for Japan in Interbrand ranking
Toyota makes a decade as Japan's most valuable export, according to Interbrand's Best Global Brands ranking.
B2B brand transition proves tough for Canon and Panasonic: Interbrand
A global study by the branding specialist shows the hardware giants struggling, but Japanese carmakers give cause for optimism.
Wrigley uses celebrity cats and camels in summer campaign
Wrigley Hong Kong has launched a summer campaign for its Extra and Eclipse brands using its 'Sunbathing Camel' mascot, classic cartoon character Garfield and local celebrity cat Tsim Tung Brother Cream—as well as a new tin design and free Asia Miles—to generate consumer excitement.
Interbrand Sydney makes new hires, promotions, following growth
SYDNEY - Branding consultancy Interbrand Sydney has appointed Douglas Nash as strategic director and Rebecca Lester as strategist.
Samsung breaks into top 10 list on Interbrand's annual global rankings
GLOBAL - Samsung's brand value has shot up 40 per cent over the past year, propelling the brand into the top 10 list for the first time, at No. 9 in Interbrand's annual global brand rankings.
