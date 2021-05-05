interactive

Netflix launches interactive Stranger Things world in Roblox
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

Netflix launches interactive Stranger Things world in Roblox

Fans can play mini-games and explore the Starcourt Mall.

YouTube introduces interactive ads for connected TVs, more original programming
May 5, 2021
Mariah Cooper

YouTube introduces interactive ads for connected TVs, more original programming

Users can learn more about a product through second screen activation.

Accenture Interactive buys Droga5
Apr 4, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Accenture Interactive buys Droga5

The iconic agency will build out the juggernaut's experience offering.

Behind Accenture Interactive’s Chinese growth ambitions
Jun 7, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Behind Accenture Interactive’s Chinese growth ambitions

A string of acquisitions may soon enable Accenture Interactive to connect the dots on marketing services for Chinese clients.

How Disney’s Finding Dory used mobile video to win over Indonesia
Nov 21, 2016
Gabey Goh

How Disney’s Finding Dory used mobile video to win over Indonesia

CASE STUDY: Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory used an immersive mobile experience to get consumers flocking to the theatres.

Unusual and inadvisable ways to eat Skittles: Don't try this at home
Jul 15, 2016
Ad Nut

Unusual and inadvisable ways to eat Skittles: Don't try this at home

From China: 'You are how you eat' for Skittles (Wrigley China) by DDB China

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

2 Updated: All APAC Cannes winners

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

3 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

4 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

6 PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola