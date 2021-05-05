Search
1 day ago
Netflix launches interactive Stranger Things world in Roblox
Fans can play mini-games and explore the Starcourt Mall.
May 5, 2021
YouTube introduces interactive ads for connected TVs, more original programming
Users can learn more about a product through second screen activation.
Apr 4, 2019
Accenture Interactive buys Droga5
The iconic agency will build out the juggernaut's experience offering.
Jun 7, 2018
Behind Accenture Interactive’s Chinese growth ambitions
A string of acquisitions may soon enable Accenture Interactive to connect the dots on marketing services for Chinese clients.
Nov 21, 2016
How Disney’s Finding Dory used mobile video to win over Indonesia
CASE STUDY: Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory used an immersive mobile experience to get consumers flocking to the theatres.
Jul 15, 2016
Unusual and inadvisable ways to eat Skittles: Don't try this at home
From China: 'You are how you eat' for Skittles (Wrigley China) by DDB China
