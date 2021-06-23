Netflix launches interactive Stranger Things world in Roblox

Netflix has launched a Stranger Things experience on the Roblox platform that will serve as a space to immerse fans year-round. The neon-soaked Starcourt Mall, which was the main location of the show's season three finale, has been reimagined in the Roblox Metaverse.

Users can explore the Starcourt Mall and complete quests to earn Stranger Things-inspired gear to customise their avatar with, including ice-cream parlour Scoops Ahoy and Demogorgon costume bundles, as well as accessories such as Dustin's hat and Eleven's headgear. Visitors can also compete in rotating leaderboard challenges, purchase additional avatar items and explore four mini-games.

The games include:

"Hawkins lab escape", an upside-down game of multiplayer cat-and-mouse

"Dueling dice", a one- or two-player game where you choose your character, then face off against a player or AI-controlled opponent in a turn-based, dice battle

"Hi-score slingshot", a single-player game, where you grab your wrist-rocket and put your aim to the test in a shooting gallery score attack

"Delivery dash", a one-player race against the clock to deliver Scoops Ahoy ice cream to shoppers around the mall.

Chris Lee, head of interactive games at Netflix, said: "Roblox provides a platform where creativity and storytelling come to life, which is what makes it such a natural fit for Netflix and Stranger Things."

Roblox is a global online game platform and game creation system that allows users to program games and play games created by other users. Roblox’s experiences provide entertainment brands with a way to engage with fans and attract new ones. It is possible to reimagine a fictional place in the virtual world or preview a new movie or TV show.

Christina Wootton, vice-president of brand partnerships at Roblox, said: "Stranger Things is one of Netflix's most iconic shows, and now it has a persistent space in the Roblox Metaverse where fans can experience and interact with the franchise in exciting new ways.

"Roblox is the new social hangout, much like the local mall back in the 80s where teens came together. The virtual Starcourt Mall is a similar setting reimagined within Roblox that opens up unique possibilities to engage and grow the show's global audience."