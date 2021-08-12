Marketing News
Fayola Douglas
Aug 13, 2021

Tinder brings back Cannes Lions-winning interactive experience

“Swipe Night” will be a mystery-solving adventure.

Tinder brings back Cannes Lions-winning interactive experience

Tinder is bringing back its interactive experience, "Swipe Night", as a mystery-solving game where members have to choose who they think committed a crime.

Previously, "Swipe Night" by 72andSunny was awarded the Entertainment Grand Prix at Cannes 2021. Tinder launched its "Swipe Night" experience in 2019, releasing a new episode every Sunday of October that year. The story followed a night out with friends that turned dire as the world was about to end. People had to swipe on decisions throughout the game and Tinder matched participants who made similar choices.

Similarly, for the latest iteration, each member will have a unique experience based on the choices they make, which will influence alternate outcomes and plot twists. The experience will play out over the course of three weeks in November 2021.

After each episode members can be paired with another "Swipe Night" participant through "Fast Chat", where they can talk about the story, analyse clues and solve the mystery together.

"Fast Chat" launched in June and allows people to chat over certain topics within Tinder before matching. It also powers Tinder's "Hot Takes" feature, which allows users to answer quick-fire questions to ascertain if there is conversational chemistry prior to matching.

Jim Lanzone, chief executive of Tinder, said: "Swipe Night paved the way for social entertainment experiences on Tinder, which have become an incredibly popular way for members to match and interact with new connections.

"We can't wait for people to experience this new storyline, a mystery that will certainly give them a lot to talk about as they work together to figure out who did it."

The Swipe Night experience will be available in Tinder's Explore section. Through Explore, Tinder aims to target a Gen Z audience by giving them "ways to express themselves" and expand the way members can meet new people.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

2 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

3 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

5 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

6 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

7 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

8 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

9 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 9, 2021

Related Articles

Tinder promises 'friends with benefits' (but not the kind you're thinking of)
Advertising
Jan 14, 2021
Ad Nut

Tinder promises 'friends with benefits' (but not ...

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments
Advertising
Nov 27, 2020
Ad Nut

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments

Netflix launches interactive Stranger Things world in Roblox
Digital
Jun 24, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Netflix launches interactive Stranger Things world ...

YouTube introduces interactive ads for connected TVs, more original programming
Advertising
May 5, 2021
Mariah Cooper

YouTube introduces interactive ads for connected ...

Just Published

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
Marketing
3 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over ...

CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect

Mainland video site iQiyi and F5 Shanghai prove B2B doesn't have to be dull, with a family comedy that explains the video platform's advertising offerings.

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for Independence Day
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for ...

Iwan Fals and three younger Indonesian musicians united for a video about unity (plus some plugs for the telco's service).

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say little about the business
Marketing
4 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say ...

Advertising and marketing industry veterans in India reveal the fun stories behind their company names.