golf

Don’t expect sponsors to flee pro golf after the PGA Tour-LIV merger, say experts
15 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Don’t expect sponsors to flee pro golf after the PGA Tour-LIV merger, say experts

One has a 'gut feeling' most people won’t care about the merger, while others say sponsors will have to make tough decisions.

Charity golf tournament raises US$48,000 for Mother's Choice
Nov 24, 2016
Staff Reporters

Charity golf tournament raises US$48,000 for Mother's Choice

Campaign Asia-Pacific's third-annual charity golf event drew the largest field to date in Phuket on 18 and 19 November.

H+K Strategies to lead Maybank Championship Malaysia PR
Nov 8, 2016
Faaez Samadi

H+K Strategies to lead Maybank Championship Malaysia PR

The agency will be in charge of communications for the international golf tournament in 2017.

Campaign evokes 'golfing paradise' for Ernie Els' course in Malaysia
Jul 27, 2016
Ad Nut

Campaign evokes 'golfing paradise' for Ernie Els' course in Malaysia

From Malaysia: 'The Perfect Round', for The Els Club Malaysia by G.A Brand Design Kuala Lumpur

Campaign Asia holds second Charity Golf Tournament for Mother's Choice
Oct 22, 2015
Emily Tan

Campaign Asia holds second Charity Golf Tournament for Mother's Choice

PHUKET - Campaign Asia-Pacific's second annual Charity Golf Tournament, sponsored by Fox and GroupM, has raised more than US$37,000 for Hong Kong-based charity Mother's Choice.

Campaign 2nd Charity Golf Tournament 2015
Oct 22, 2015
Emily Tan

Campaign 2nd Charity Golf Tournament 2015

Campaign Asia's second annual Charity Golf Tournament, sponsored by Fox and GroupM, raised more than US$37,000 for Hong Kong-based charity Mother's Choice. GroupM's Team A won the three-day tournament, which took place in Phuket from 15 to 18 October, beating teams from Fox, Haymarket, Dentsu Aegis, OMD, PHD, A+E Networks, Havas , LinkedIn, Mediamath and Futurebrand. On Day 1, the individual award went to Mark McFarlane from Fox while the overall individual award was won by Scott Kimberley of OMD and Ong Kai Ling from A+E Networks earned the best individual female player trophy.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

2 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

3 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

4 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

6 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

7 Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

8 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

9 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

10 Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?