Don’t expect sponsors to flee pro golf after the PGA Tour-LIV merger, say experts
One has a 'gut feeling' most people won’t care about the merger, while others say sponsors will have to make tough decisions.
Charity golf tournament raises US$48,000 for Mother's Choice
Campaign Asia-Pacific's third-annual charity golf event drew the largest field to date in Phuket on 18 and 19 November.
H+K Strategies to lead Maybank Championship Malaysia PR
The agency will be in charge of communications for the international golf tournament in 2017.
Campaign evokes 'golfing paradise' for Ernie Els' course in Malaysia
From Malaysia: 'The Perfect Round', for The Els Club Malaysia by G.A Brand Design Kuala Lumpur
Campaign Asia holds second Charity Golf Tournament for Mother's Choice
PHUKET - Campaign Asia-Pacific's second annual Charity Golf Tournament, sponsored by Fox and GroupM, has raised more than US$37,000 for Hong Kong-based charity Mother's Choice.
Campaign 2nd Charity Golf Tournament 2015
