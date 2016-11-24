Campaign Asia's second annual Charity Golf Tournament, sponsored by Fox and GroupM, raised more than US$37,000 for Hong Kong-based charity Mother's Choice. GroupM's Team A won the three-day tournament, which took place in Phuket from 15 to 18 October, beating teams from Fox, Haymarket, Dentsu Aegis, OMD, PHD, A+E Networks, Havas , LinkedIn, Mediamath and Futurebrand. On Day 1, the individual award went to Mark McFarlane from Fox while the overall individual award was won by Scott Kimberley of OMD and Ong Kai Ling from A+E Networks earned the best individual female player trophy.