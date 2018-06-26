glass lions

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
2 days ago
Campaign Staff

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

Momentous night for Asia Pacific as The Monkeys, Australia and Cheil Worldwide, Seoul bagged Grand Prix in the Titanium and Glass categories, respectively, on the last day of the 70th Cannes Lions.

David Guerrero on Cannes' first ever live judging sessions
Jun 26, 2018
David Guerrero

David Guerrero on Cannes' first ever live judging sessions

Guerrero was a member of the panel judging the Glass Lions: Lion for Change award at Cannes, which included live assessment sessions. Here's his report on what made the winning campaign win.

