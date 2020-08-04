generation

Snapchat launches first global B2B campaign
Aug 4, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Snapchat launches first global B2B campaign

‘Meet the Snapchat’ generation runs in Australia, Canada and the US from today, followed by Europe and MENA later this month.

Then and now: My first job in advertising
Nov 7, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Then and now: My first job in advertising

Three CEOs and four new joiners from Publicis, OMD and Isobar share their first job experiences. Long hours and demanding clients persist, but changes in technology and workplace culture mark the greatest shifts in a generation.

India's massive millennial wave
Nov 6, 2017
Gunjan Prasad

India's massive millennial wave

Connected with a conscience, a younger generation of Indian consumers is keeping marketers on their toes.

Publicis Media unveils 'transformation' board
May 31, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Publicis Media unveils 'transformation' board

The ‘next generation’ board will work with the agency’s global executive on future opportunities.

How to market to Hong Kong’s 'maturing' Generation-Y
Dec 18, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

How to market to Hong Kong’s 'maturing' Generation-Y

HONG KONG – According to research from Text100, Hong Kong’s post-'80s generation can no longer be labelled ‘frivolous, self-centered, and lacking a sense of responsibility’. Instead this generation is growing up, signalling a new opportunity for brands.

Opinion: How will the Facebook generation grow up?
Nov 4, 2011
Amanda King

Opinion: How will the Facebook generation grow up?

The social media generation is always sharing, always on and always aware they're being marketed to. Amanda King, president at Tribal DDB Asia-Pacific asks how marketers plan to keep up with them.

