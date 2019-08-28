gautham narayanan

India's 'inferiority complex' and W+K's magnetism: Gautham Narayanan
Aug 28, 2019
Raahil Chopra

India's 'inferiority complex' and W+K's magnetism: Gautham Narayanan

The MD of Wieden+Kennedy Delhi talks about his first year on the job, the importance the agency places on talent, its growth plans, how he fails the 'Tebbit Test' and more.

Leaving the dream Apple job for W+K Delhi: Dean Wei
Aug 14, 2019
Raahil Chopra

Leaving the dream Apple job for W+K Delhi: Dean Wei

On his third day of a new job in India, Campaign India caught up with Dean Wei to know more about what brought him back to advertising, and W+K, after spending a decade with Apple.

