1 day ago
Why Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up on sports — and the challenges they will face
Pooling together resources will allow the companies to more aggressively compete with deep-pocketed tech giants, but they risk cannibalising their own linear businesses, according to analysts and media buyers.
Jul 16, 2019
WPP set to defend Disney media review in Asia despite declining elsewhere
Mindshare is expected to give up Fox account in Europe.
Jun 28, 2019
Disney sends out official RFP documents to global markets
The Disney global media review is now in full swing.
May 15, 2019
Disney poised to call global media review after Fox takeover
OMD, Carat and Mindshare will be among those fighting for the business.
Nov 13, 2018
Riding the wave of China’s burgeoning film and TV markets
From the silver screen to OTT media, the country’s demand for both localised and international content is causing ripples in the marketing industry.
May 21, 2018
Unruly launches SEA World Cup ad marketplace
Video ad tech firm partners with leading sports publishers.
