Like kicking a square ball: Allianz highlights the challenges facing female athletes
That symbolism was the key to Allianz’s World Cup-tied campaign.
Why gender-neutral marketing may not mean equality
Efforts to address authentic differences between men and women need not be held back in the name of political correctness or progressiveness, say practitioners.
In search of a women’s leadership programme that moves the dial
There’s a lot riding on 'Femmes Forward' for Havas.
Two tales of continuity from China this International Women's Day
Is age the only number that defines a woman? No. Is continuity the key factor that proves a brand's legitimacy in female empowerment? Yes.
Agencies better for gender equality than brands: Exclusive research
Women are more equal in the agency environment than they are within brands or tech companies, according to Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar’s inaugural gender diversity study.
New Zealand the leading country for female entrepreneurs: MasterCard
Four more Asia-Pacific countries make the top end of the payment brand’s latest study on the conditions needed to promote women business owners.
