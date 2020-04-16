discrimination

It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?
Apr 16, 2020
Matthew Keegan

Marketers say more diverse leadership teams are needed to confront bias in the industry and produce creative work that is more reflective of modern society.

APAC adland inequality persists in race, age and gender: Exclusive research
Jun 4, 2019
Olivia Parker

Campaign's third survey with Kantar into workplace diversity in the APAC marketing and advertising landscape uncovered a deep seam of feeling about bias stretching beyond gender, while the results suggest equality for women has not improved.

'China is not for everyone': readers respond to Delmus Credle's BBDO China account
Aug 30, 2018
Olivia Parker

Our story sparked a debate about what it is like to work in China as a foreigner. Some feel it's necessary to let "linguistic misunderstandings" slide; others feel the company in question could do much better. Do you agree?

How bad is ageism in adland?
Oct 4, 2017
Rick Boost

We asked three experts: Is the digital age bringing age-based prejudice?

Watch: Adland's push for a more inclusive industry
Jul 18, 2017
Nicola Kemp

Hailing from Airbnb and Mars through to Saatchi & Saatchi and Ogilvy, some of the biggest names in marketing and advertising have spoken out in a new documentary designed to highlight how agencies and brands can champion diversity and inclusiveness.

Former MSLGroup China CEO files gender discrimination suit against Publicis
Feb 1, 2017
Douglas Quenqua

Faith Brewitt, former head of Greater China for MSLGroup, has filed a lawsuit saying she was denied the time and basic tools to do her job.

