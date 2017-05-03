discovery
Discovery acquires ad-tech start-up AdSparx in India
Also absorbs team of Novix Media Technologies.
Discovery: The golden era of marketing
Personalised and organic online experiences are the best means through which to target today's digital consumers, says Isabella Barbato at Outbrain.
Photos from Discovery Networks' 2013 CASBAA party
Discovery hosted its 2013 CASBAA party last night at ArtisTree in Hong Kong. Discovery Kids’ programme hosts Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin welcomed guests, and Robert Irwin, 9, the youngest son of deceased 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, announced his international television debut in a series titled "Wild But True".
Cathay Pacific Airways launches digital version of inflight magazine, Discovery
HONG KONG - Cathay Pacific Airways has sought to extend its brand presence beyond the cabins of its airliners with the launch of a digital edition and companion to its inflight magazine, Discovery.
Discovery programmes launch on mobiles in India
NEW DELHI - Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific (DNAP) has announced a partnership with India’s mobile TV service Apalya Technologies to broadcast programmes in the country starting from 18 November, 2010.
Discovery seeks new publisher following Reader's Digest split
SINGAPORE - Discovery Enterprises International (DEI) is currently in talks with potential new publishing partners following the termination of its relationship with Reader's Digest Asia (RDA). The decision to end the partnership was reached mutually by the two commercial partners.
