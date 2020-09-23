Discovery acquires ad-tech start-up AdSparx in India

Discovery has announced that it has acquired the assets of AdSparx, an ad tech start-up offering a cloud-based platform that provides ad insertion across live and on-demand streaming.

As part of the acquisition of AdSparx, the company shall also onboard employees of Novix Media Technologies based in Pune. Novix Media Technologies works with AdSparx and has a team of engineers that includes software engineers, QA, DevOps and support engineers.

Avi Saxena, CTO, global discovery, Discovery, said, “This acquisition is part of a larger strategy to develop a robust portfolio of digital products, as we continue to scale-up our DTC proposition with locally relevant video experiences in key international markets. We are also delighted to expand our footprint in India with a strong technology organisation and view the country as an emerging key development hub in the future for our global D2C portfolio.”

Discovery also plans to utilise AdSparx’s DAI solution to deliver personalised virtual linear channels that are tailored to the needs of every viewer’s interest and background for an engaging and entertaining experience.