direct

Cannes Lions: Burger King wins Grands Prix in direct and social & influencer for Stevenage Challenge
2 days ago
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: Burger King wins Grands Prix in direct and social & influencer for Stevenage Challenge

R/GA San Francisco also won top prize for Reddit campaign 'Superb Owl'.

Direct-to-consumer brands on the rise in the age of the individual
Oct 26, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Direct-to-consumer brands on the rise in the age of the individual

The digital economy's demand for personal-touch means brands selling direct are challenging the online marketplaces.

Direct winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 22, 2018
Staff Reporters

Direct winners: Cannes Lions 2018

Australia brings home an APAC Grand Prix, one of just eight winners from the region in a large category of 76 awards.

Cannes 2016: What mighty Asia can learn from small New Zealand
Jun 22, 2016
Tony Bradbourne

Cannes 2016: What mighty Asia can learn from small New Zealand

Jury member Tony Bradbourne comments on the Direct Lions.

Cannes 2016: APAC's Direct Lions winners
Jun 21, 2016
Matthew Miller

Cannes 2016: APAC's Direct Lions winners

Double Golds for Colenso BBDO Auckland and Y&R New Zealand

Cannes winners: Creative Effectiveness, Direct, PR, Promo & Activation
Jun 16, 2014
Matthew Miller

Cannes winners: Creative Effectiveness, Direct, PR, Promo & Activation

CANNES - Work from Australia and Japan figured strongly in the first night of awards at Cannes 2014. See all the Asia-Pacific winners from the Creative Effectiveness, Direct, PR, and Promo & Activation categories.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

2 Updated: All APAC Cannes winners

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

3 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

4 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

6 PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola