KFC bucket platform Crocs are a whole different level of shoe
Feb 13, 2020
Oliver McAteer

We don't care why the chicken crossed the road because this is how she did it -- in a pair of naughty KFC Crocs.

H+K Strategies wins Crocs in China and Korea
Jun 27, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Communications agency will provide PR strategy for footwear brand.

Crocs retains McKinney to grow global footprint
Nov 12, 2014
Mason Lerner

NEW YORK - Crocs Inc. has chosen McKinney to advertise its distinctive brand of casual footwear around the world. McKinney will handle everything from creative and strategy support to media activation and brand management for all of Crocs shoe collections, which includes more than 300 styles sold in 90 countries.

CASE STUDY: How Crocs reinforced its kids' business in China
Apr 14, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Some adults may have declared the rubbery footwear to be clunky and ugly, but at least pre-schoolers still like the cute clogs, and the company is embarking on a cradle strategy to reinforce its kids business.

Deep Focus/Flipscript becomes Hermès’ social-media agency in China
Feb 11, 2014
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Deep Focus/Flip Script, a Shanghai-based digital agency acquired by Engine Group China last year, has won French luxury brand Hermès’ social-media business in China after a competitive pitch in November.

Crocs selects R/GA Singapore as digital agency for Asia-Pacific
Oct 7, 2013
Sophie Chen

SINGAPORE – Footwear manufacturer Crocs has chosen R/GA Singapore as its regional integrated marketing communications (IMC) and digital agency, without a pitch.

