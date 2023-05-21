Crocs launches interactive AR game experience with Minecraft

Shoe brand Crocs and gaming platform Minecraft have launched an interactive, in-game, augmented reality experience as the latest development in their ongoing partnership.

“Choose your mode”, produced by creative agency Gravity Road, allows Minecraft players to engage in two AR-powered games inspired by the footwear brand.



In February 2023, Crocs and Minecraft announced a partnership that included a limited-edition shoe release. The shoes can be decorated with charms of the gaming platform’s signature "creeper" image.

The experience, which includes two AR-themed games, can be accessed in two ways: owners of the limited-edition Crocs can either use their mobile devices to scan the charm on their special edition shoes; and non-owners can scan a QR code located on the campaign's official landing page.

The first of the two games, entitled "Crocs Creator" and labelled as the games "chill mode" option, offers players the opportunity to "build" Minecraft creations through its AR overlay.



The second of the two, entitled "Crocs Crossing", entails a more fast-paced game that enables players to traverse through a lava-surrounded maze using their in-game avatars.

An in-game pair of digital Crocs, which players can use to dress their avatars, was also released as part of the collaboration. These can be downloaded for free within the game's "dressing room" feature.

Mark Boyd, co-founder of Gravity Road, said: “With two such culturally energetic brands, mixing reality plays to their strengths."

Katie Penza, marketing director at Minecraft, said: “Our collaboration with Crocs was inspired by creativity, self-expression, and adventure, and our aim was to bring together the Minecraft and Crocs communities in new and inclusive ways that bridge the gap between digital and real-world experiences.”

The AR experience was developed and built by creative studio Powster and powered by WebAR development platform 8th Wall.