The Work
Coral Cripps
5 hours ago

Crocs launches interactive AR game experience with Minecraft

The unique gaming campaign, produced by Gravity Road in the UK, can be accessed by scanning a special pair of clogs.

Crocs and Minecraft: bridging the gap between physical and digital.
Crocs and Minecraft: bridging the gap between physical and digital.

Shoe brand Crocs and gaming platform Minecraft have launched an interactive, in-game, augmented reality experience as the latest development in their ongoing partnership.

“Choose your mode”, produced by creative agency Gravity Road, allows Minecraft players to engage in two AR-powered games inspired by the footwear brand.

In February 2023, Crocs and Minecraft announced a partnership that included a limited-edition shoe release. The shoes can be decorated with charms of the gaming platform’s signature "creeper" image.

The experience, which includes two AR-themed games, can be accessed in two ways: owners of the limited-edition Crocs can either use their mobile devices to scan the charm on their special edition shoes; and non-owners can scan a QR code located on the campaign's official landing page.

The first of the two games, entitled "Crocs Creator" and labelled as the games "chill mode" option, offers players the opportunity to "build" Minecraft creations through its AR overlay.

The second of the two, entitled "Crocs Crossing", entails a more fast-paced game that enables players to traverse through a lava-surrounded maze using their in-game avatars.

An in-game pair of digital Crocs, which players can use to dress their avatars, was also released as part of the collaboration. These can be downloaded for free within the game's "dressing room" feature.

Mark Boyd, co-founder of Gravity Road, said: “With two such culturally energetic brands, mixing reality plays to their strengths."

Katie Penza, marketing director at Minecraft, said: “Our collaboration with Crocs was inspired by creativity, self-expression, and adventure, and our aim was to bring together the Minecraft and Crocs communities in new and inclusive ways that bridge the gap between digital and real-world experiences.”

The AR experience was developed and built by creative studio Powster and powered by WebAR development platform 8th Wall.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

2 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

3 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

4 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

5 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

7 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards: Winners revealed

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

8 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Singapore teen Zoe Gabriel on mastering TikTok stardom

9 Singapore teen Zoe Gabriel on mastering TikTok stardom

What were the most creative and effective ads in 2022 in SEA?

10 What were the most creative and effective ads in 2022 in SEA?

Related Articles

Burberry teams up with Minecraft in gamified collaboration
Oct 22, 2022
Charlotte Rawlings

Burberry teams up with Minecraft in gamified ...

Udderly brilliant: Why Gen Zers are learning about dairy farming on Minecraft
Nov 26, 2020
Diana Bradley

Udderly brilliant: Why Gen Zers are learning about ...

Crocs promotes Heidi Cooley to CMO
Apr 4, 2021
Aleda Stam

Crocs promotes Heidi Cooley to CMO

KFC bucket platform Crocs are a whole different level of shoe
Feb 13, 2020
Oliver McAteer

KFC bucket platform Crocs are a whole different ...

Just Published

Warner Bros Discovery's cluster bundle offering leaves Kareena Kapoor Khan speechless
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Warner Bros Discovery's cluster bundle offering ...

The new TVC reveals WBD's impressive lineup for Indian viewers, giving access to genres such as sports, food, wildlife, kids, and entertainment under one comprehensive network and a single price point.

Should ​​Cannes juries put ‘bullshit' brand purpose out to pasture?
4 hours ago
Ben Bold

Should ​​Cannes juries put ‘bullshit' brand purpose ...

With all but four of last year's Grand Prix winners being purpose-themed, a debate arose around the loss of authenticity in 'made for award' campaigns.

When it comes to AI it's best to keep your head, not lose it
5 hours ago
Ian Whittaker

When it comes to AI it's best to keep your head, ...

The best thing to do for now is to ignore the market reactions and take on board Napoleon’s comment: 'Take time to deliberate, but when the time for action comes, stop thinking and go in.'

Adland should scrap CVs and salary questions to attract diverse talent
5 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Adland should scrap CVs and salary questions to ...

By removing traditional approaches to recruitment, the ad industry can mitigate unconscious bias, Brixton Finishing School founder Ally Owen argues.