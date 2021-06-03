Singaporean and Filipino consumers most influenced by brand ambassadors

Source: iPrice
- Crocs has piqued Southeast Asia’s interest. In the region, iPrice saw that search interest in the brand surged in April by 243% and 244% compared to May 2019 in Singapore and the Philippines, respectively.
- In December 2020, according to an iPrice report, Priyanka Chopra’s endorsement and Post Malone’s collaboration with the brand saw Google searches skyrocket by 155% more in Singapore and 278% more in the Philippines.
- Kanye West’s pricey Yeezy sneakers, which recently sold for $1.8 million, are much sought after too, especially towards the end of every year. In December 2019, the release of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Yeezreel, saw searches soar 122% and 132% compared to the beginning of the year in Singapore and the Philippines, respectively. In December 2020, the brand scored 58% and 37% increases as Kanye released the 2020 Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Bred.
- Billie Eilish has always been known for her green hair, oversized clothes, and streetwear-chic. The Philippines has the most interest in the hair trend, and by the end of 2019, after Eilish started dyeing her roots green and then appeared on the cover of Elle, Google searches on green hair dye increased by 72% if you compare searches the month before and after she was on the cover. By March 2020, searches were up 141% compared to the beginning of the year.
