chime
1 day ago
Chime to spin off sports marketing arm but VCCP is ‘categorically not’ for sale
VCCP is two-thirds of business.
Jul 1, 2019
WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime
Sale comes four years after WPP and Providence Equity bought agency group for US$473 million.
Oct 19, 2015
Now private, CSM casts ambitious eye on Asia
LONDON - With the acquisition of its parent company Chime Communications by Providence Equity Partners now complete, CSM Group is making moves to execute an ambitious growth strategy—with Asia high on the priority list.
Apr 2, 2013
Sports key to Asian market penetration: Chime CEO Chris Satterthwaite
HONG KONG - Recently in Hong Kong for the Rugby Sevens, Chris Satterthwaite, global chief executive of Chime Communications, spoke to Campaign Asia-Pacific about his plans to grow a relatively small presence and the outlook for sports marketing in the region.
