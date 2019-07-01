chime

Chime to spin off sports marketing arm but VCCP is ‘categorically not’ for sale
1 day ago
Gideon Spanier

Chime to spin off sports marketing arm but VCCP is ‘categorically not’ for sale

VCCP is two-thirds of business.

WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime
Jul 1, 2019
Omar Oakes

WPP confirms sale of stake in VCCP and CSM owner Chime

Sale comes four years after WPP and Providence Equity bought agency group for US$473 million.

Now private, CSM casts ambitious eye on Asia
Oct 19, 2015
Gabey Goh

Now private, CSM casts ambitious eye on Asia

LONDON - With the acquisition of its parent company Chime Communications by Providence Equity Partners now complete, CSM Group is making moves to execute an ambitious growth strategy—with Asia high on the priority list.

Sports key to Asian market penetration: Chime CEO Chris Satterthwaite
Apr 2, 2013
David Blecken

Sports key to Asian market penetration: Chime CEO Chris Satterthwaite

HONG KONG - Recently in Hong Kong for the Rugby Sevens, Chris Satterthwaite, global chief executive of Chime Communications, spoke to Campaign Asia-Pacific about his plans to grow a relatively small presence and the outlook for sports marketing in the region.

