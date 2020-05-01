cco

WPP's global CCO John O'Keeffe departs
May 1, 2020
Claire Beale

WPP's global CCO John O'Keeffe departs

Holding company has handed agencies more responsibility for creative standards.

BBH names China creative chief
Oct 24, 2019
Matthew Miller

BBH names China creative chief

The agency promotes from within to replace the departing Arthur Tsang.

Publicis Groupe announces APAC CCO
Jul 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

Publicis Groupe announces APAC CCO

New client-officer role to be taken on by current SEA CEO Nicolas Menat.

Isobar names global chief creative
Nov 8, 2018
Staff Reporters

Isobar names global chief creative

Former Digitas CCO Ronald Ng joins the network.

Ogilvy Singapore announces new creative leads
Jul 11, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Ogilvy Singapore announces new creative leads

New joint chiefs promoted to help diversify agency's creative capabilities.

Johan Vakidis returns to adland as Publicis China CCO
Feb 1, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Johan Vakidis returns to adland as Publicis China CCO

Sheena Jeng will stay on as China chairwoman.

