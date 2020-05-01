Search
cco
May 1, 2020
WPP's global CCO John O'Keeffe departs
Holding company has handed agencies more responsibility for creative standards.
Oct 24, 2019
BBH names China creative chief
The agency promotes from within to replace the departing Arthur Tsang.
Jul 18, 2019
Publicis Groupe announces APAC CCO
New client-officer role to be taken on by current SEA CEO Nicolas Menat.
Nov 8, 2018
Isobar names global chief creative
Former Digitas CCO Ronald Ng joins the network.
Jul 11, 2018
Ogilvy Singapore announces new creative leads
New joint chiefs promoted to help diversify agency's creative capabilities.
Feb 1, 2018
Johan Vakidis returns to adland as Publicis China CCO
Sheena Jeng will stay on as China chairwoman.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins