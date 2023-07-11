News Media PR
Time magazine promotes Kristin Matzen to chief communications officer

She is the first person to hold the title at the media outlet.

Matzen was VP and director of comms at Time. (Image used by permission).
Time magazine has promoted Kristin Matzen to chief communications officer, effective immediately. 

She is the first person to hold the title, according to Axios

Matzen will lead all strategic communications for Time, including corporate communications, media relations, editorial and event publicity and crisis communications, according to an internal memo from Time CEO Jessica Sibley.

Sibley was appointed to the top role at the company in November, taking over for Edward Felsenthal, former editor-in-chief, who transitioned to executive chairman. 

“[Matzen] has deep knowledge of our brand, a passion for collaborating with and elevating individuals across Time to bring visibility to their efforts and achievements and an unwavering commitment to upholding Time’s reputation to ensure that we continue to maintain the trust of consumers and partners around the world,” Sibley wrote in the memo.

Reporting to Sibley, Matzen will advise and partner with Time’s executive team. The group will work to reinforce the impact and relevance of the brand globally, advancing the publication’s business goals through strategic communications, Sibley added.

Matzen will continue to oversee the communications team, including senior manager Kiasia Truluck, manager Emily Alwell and associate Angelica Tejada.

Matzen previously led communications at Time for the last five years as VP and director of comms. She spearheaded communications across the publication’s content, including the launch of Time’s new business divisions, such as Time Studios and sustainability platform Time CO2.

Before Time, Matzen was director of brand communications at Meredith. Salesforce cofounder Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynee Benioff, bought Time from Meredith for $190 million in 2018. 

Matzen’s promotion is the latest in a series of executive leadership changes at the company this year, including the appointment of Sadé Muhammad as chief marketing officer and Mark Howard as COO. Sam Jacobs was named editor-in-chief of the magazine in April, the youngest editor since cofounder Henry Luce. 

 

 

