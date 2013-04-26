time magazine

Time magazine promotes Kristin Matzen to chief communications officer
1 day ago
Jess Ruderman

She is the first person to hold the title at the media outlet.

Uniqlo founder expresses brand ambition at launch of Hong Kong flagship store
Apr 26, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai (柳井正), in Hong Kong for the opening today of the brand's first global flagship store, shared his affection for Hong Kong and his ambitions for the brand in Asia and beyond.

Nikkei Business Publications charges Publicitas to boost ad sales in HK
Mar 9, 2011
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Nikkei Business Publications Asia has appointed Publicitas Hong Kong (PHK) as its advertising sales representative for the Hong Kong market, effective 1 April.

Alibaba launches corporate news site Alizila to improve business coverage
Sep 10, 2010
Benjamin Li

HANGZHOU - Alibaba Group has launched corporate news site Alizila to provide Alibaba users with updates, videos and information about Alibaba Group products and services as well as the global e-commerce industry.

