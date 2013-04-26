Search
time magazine
1 day ago
Time magazine promotes Kristin Matzen to chief communications officer
She is the first person to hold the title at the media outlet.
Apr 26, 2013
Uniqlo founder expresses brand ambition at launch of Hong Kong flagship store
HONG KONG - Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai (柳井正), in Hong Kong for the opening today of the brand's first global flagship store, shared his affection for Hong Kong and his ambitions for the brand in Asia and beyond.
Mar 9, 2011
Nikkei Business Publications charges Publicitas to boost ad sales in HK
HONG KONG - Nikkei Business Publications Asia has appointed Publicitas Hong Kong (PHK) as its advertising sales representative for the Hong Kong market, effective 1 April.
Sep 10, 2010
Alibaba launches corporate news site Alizila to improve business coverage
HANGZHOU - Alibaba Group has launched corporate news site Alizila to provide Alibaba users with updates, videos and information about Alibaba Group products and services as well as the global e-commerce industry.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins