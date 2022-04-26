Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

Boston Consulting Group has appointed Edelman vet Russell Dubner as senior partner and its first global chief communications officer.

Dubner will be responsible for leading Boston Consulting Group’s communication team globally, working closely with and reporting to the firm’s global CEO Christoph Schweizer and its global executive committee and operating committee.

After 28 years with Edelman, most recently as global vice chairman and chair of the Edelman Trust Institute, Dubner left the agency in December 2021 for a "much-postponed" sabbatical, where he planned to earn his Judo black belt and take a vacation with his family.

While he admits he is still working on the black belt, Dubner was drawn to Boston Consulting Group’s people and culture, having worked with them as clients in the past.

"They've got a great team, they have strong ambition, and the firm is very much focused on the impact that BCG can have with its clients around the world," he said. "I’ve been struck by the clarity of thought, collaborative nature and willingness to challenge the status quo."

Dubner worked in various roles at Edelman since he joined the firm in 1992. He was appointed to his latest position in April 2021, leading corporate development and managing the firm’s mergers and acquisitions and venture investments, alliances and partnerships.

At Boston Consulting Group, Dubner will put his experience leading the Edelman Trust Institute to action, collaborating with BCG's experts at the Henderson Institute, the consulting group's think tank, to advise clients at the intersection of trust, leadership and stakeholder strategies.

"I think that this newly created role that's at this intersection of trust leadership and stakeholder strategies was an ideal fit for me, especially at this moment where BCG has this opportunity to really raise its voice at a moment when business leaders are looking for guidance and looking for their kind of expertise," he said.