The Rugby World Cup: A game-changer for advertisers in Japan
Oct 30, 2019
Brett Gillett

Host Japan's success on the pitch led to big audience gains for brand sponsors like Canon and advertisers like Subaru, showing how big TV events can optimise multi-screen digital campaigns, prior to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Rugby World Cup campaigns a 'road test' for the 2020 Olympics
Jun 11, 2019
David Blecken

Brands are treading carefully as they calculate how to get the most out of the biggest international sporting event before the Tokyo Games next year.

Why Canon is helping users rent their kit to each other
Mar 21, 2019
Matthew Miller

A platform for short-term rentals is part of an ongoing effort by the camera maker's Oceania unit to overhaul its brand experience.

'70% of content made today doesn’t drive business results'
Sep 27, 2018
Campaign India Team

Jatinder Sandhu and Udara Withana of Dentsu explain four steps brands and agencies should keep in mind when creating purposeful content

Uber partners with Canon for new SEA campaign
Feb 2, 2018
Faaez Samadi

'Hidden cities' uses Uber data and Canon cameras to unearth places off the beaten track.

B2B brand transition proves tough for Canon and Panasonic: Interbrand
Sep 26, 2017
David Blecken

A global study by the branding specialist shows the hardware giants struggling, but Japanese carmakers give cause for optimism.

