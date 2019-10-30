canon
The Rugby World Cup: A game-changer for advertisers in Japan
Host Japan's success on the pitch led to big audience gains for brand sponsors like Canon and advertisers like Subaru, showing how big TV events can optimise multi-screen digital campaigns, prior to the 2020 Olympic Games.
Rugby World Cup campaigns a 'road test' for the 2020 Olympics
Brands are treading carefully as they calculate how to get the most out of the biggest international sporting event before the Tokyo Games next year.
Why Canon is helping users rent their kit to each other
A platform for short-term rentals is part of an ongoing effort by the camera maker's Oceania unit to overhaul its brand experience.
'70% of content made today doesn’t drive business results'
Jatinder Sandhu and Udara Withana of Dentsu explain four steps brands and agencies should keep in mind when creating purposeful content
Uber partners with Canon for new SEA campaign
'Hidden cities' uses Uber data and Canon cameras to unearth places off the beaten track.
B2B brand transition proves tough for Canon and Panasonic: Interbrand
A global study by the branding specialist shows the hardware giants struggling, but Japanese carmakers give cause for optimism.
