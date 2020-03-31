campaigns

Our five favourite Olympic ad campaigns of all time
Jul 24, 2019
Staff Reporters

Authenticity and a dollop of inspiration, it turns out, are key elements to an influential Olympic Games campaign. Here are five of our favourites.

Rendang-gate: 7 of the best ads from SEA brands
Apr 6, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Brands in Southeast Asia have been quick to jump on the media storm that has united Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Over half of APAC consumers say ads now more intrusive
Jan 18, 2018
Olivia Parker

A new report by Kantar Millward Brown finds a significant disconnect between consumers' and marketers' views of integrated campaigns.

Spikes retrospective: Work that wowed
Oct 3, 2017
Staff Writer

Watch and hear about the work at Spikes that caught the eye of key judges and observers

