How APIs can help programmatic buyers become wizards in their craft
Xandr's associate director on the power of the humble API.
Tips from the top: how to run a successful TikTok campaign
Akira Suzuki, head of X Design Centre, TikTok’s in-house planning and creative unit in Japan, on how the short video platform helps brands create effective marketing campaigns.
Our five favourite Olympic ad campaigns of all time
Authenticity and a dollop of inspiration, it turns out, are key elements to an influential Olympic Games campaign. Here are five of our favourites.
Rendang-gate: 7 of the best ads from SEA brands
Brands in Southeast Asia have been quick to jump on the media storm that has united Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.
Over half of APAC consumers say ads now more intrusive
A new report by Kantar Millward Brown finds a significant disconnect between consumers' and marketers' views of integrated campaigns.
Spikes retrospective: Work that wowed
Watch and hear about the work at Spikes that caught the eye of key judges and observers
