'I'm not here to do a quick flip': Blippar's turnaround CEO Faisal Galaria eyes AR boom
Once a runaway UK tech success story, ex-unicorn Blippar is now a much smaller operation following financial calamity and a restructure. But the man tasked with rebuilding the AR specialist is bullish that the stars are now aligning for a brighter future.
Blippar picks new CEO after being bought out of administration
Founder and ex-CEO Ambarish Mitra remains influential figure as chief product officer.
Web-browser focus helps Blippar put woes behind: CEO Ambarish Mitra
After a spate of negative publicity in 2017, Blippar co-founder and CEO Ambarish Mitra says the company's focus on Web-based AR and emphasis on working through agencies are paying off.
Blippar partners with Magnum for Singapore AR campaign
AR platform allows consumers to create custom ice creams they can then buy in store.
The power of here and now
Blippar's Rohini Bhushan on how augmented reality is reshaping visitor engagement.
Blippar launches AR City app
The demo app uses augmented reality overlays for urban navigation. Advertising opportunities still lie in the future.
