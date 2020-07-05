blippar

'I'm not here to do a quick flip': Blippar's turnaround CEO Faisal Galaria eyes AR boom
Jul 5, 2020
Omar Oakes

Once a runaway UK tech success story, ex-unicorn Blippar is now a much smaller operation following financial calamity and a restructure. But the man tasked with rebuilding the AR specialist is bullish that the stars are now aligning for a brighter future.

Blippar picks new CEO after being bought out of administration
Oct 31, 2019
Omar Oakes

Founder and ex-CEO Ambarish Mitra remains influential figure as chief product officer.

Web-browser focus helps Blippar put woes behind: CEO Ambarish Mitra
Apr 20, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

After a spate of negative publicity in 2017, Blippar co-founder and CEO Ambarish Mitra says the company's focus on Web-based AR and emphasis on working through agencies are paying off.

Blippar partners with Magnum for Singapore AR campaign
Jan 17, 2018
Faaez Samadi

AR platform allows consumers to create custom ice creams they can then buy in store.

The power of here and now
Dec 6, 2017
Rohini Bhushan

Blippar's Rohini Bhushan on how augmented reality is reshaping visitor engagement.

Blippar launches AR City app
Nov 8, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

The demo app uses augmented reality overlays for urban navigation. Advertising opportunities still lie in the future.

