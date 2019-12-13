beiersdorf
OMD adds to APAC Beiersdorf media duties with South Asia wins
After defending its full media mandate in India, OMD has now added Bangladesh to its remit.
Nivea homophobic allegations: what's the potential fallout?
Industry experts wade in after FCB chose to resign the business.
Beiersdorf expands OMD remit to additional SEA markets
Owner of Nivea, Eucerin and La Prarie entrusts total of seven markets to the network.
Beiersdorf consolidates China digital business under SapientNitro
SHANGHAI – The international skincare giant has consolidated its digital business under SapientNitro China. A competitive pitch back in October, against four undisclosed agencies, sealed the deal.
Draftfcb appoints new partner agency for Beiersdorf in SEA
BANGKOK - Draftfcb has appointed Future Marketing Communications Group (FMCG) as a partner to service the needs of its global client Beiersdorf in Southeast Asia.
Global body care brand Nivea calls digital pitch in China
CHINA - Nivea, the global skincare brand owned by German company Beiersdorf, has called a pitch for its digital business in China, and four agencies have reportedly received invitations.
