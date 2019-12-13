beiersdorf

OMD adds to APAC Beiersdorf media duties with South Asia wins
Dec 13, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

OMD adds to APAC Beiersdorf media duties with South Asia wins

After defending its full media mandate in India, OMD has now added Bangladesh to its remit.

Nivea homophobic allegations: what's the potential fallout?
Jul 4, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Nivea homophobic allegations: what's the potential fallout?

Industry experts wade in after FCB chose to resign the business.

Beiersdorf expands OMD remit to additional SEA markets
Feb 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

Beiersdorf expands OMD remit to additional SEA markets

Owner of Nivea, Eucerin and La Prarie entrusts total of seven markets to the network.

Beiersdorf consolidates China digital business under SapientNitro
Feb 20, 2014
Benjamin Li

Beiersdorf consolidates China digital business under SapientNitro

SHANGHAI – The international skincare giant has consolidated its digital business under SapientNitro China. A competitive pitch back in October, against four undisclosed agencies, sealed the deal.

Draftfcb appoints new partner agency for Beiersdorf in SEA
Jan 30, 2013
Staff Reporters

Draftfcb appoints new partner agency for Beiersdorf in SEA

BANGKOK - Draftfcb has appointed Future Marketing Communications Group (FMCG) as a partner to service the needs of its global client Beiersdorf in Southeast Asia.

Global body care brand Nivea calls digital pitch in China
Aug 24, 2012
Benjamin Li

Global body care brand Nivea calls digital pitch in China

CHINA - Nivea, the global skincare brand owned by German company Beiersdorf, has called a pitch for its digital business in China, and four agencies have reportedly received invitations.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia