Beiersdorf expands partnership with OMD in APAC, adds Hong Kong to agency's remit

Beiersdorf has reappointed OMD as its media agency of record in Australia, China, Taiwan and India.

Campaign Asia-Pacific understands the owner of Nivea, Eucerin and La Prarie, among other brands, has expanded OMD's remit to also include Hong Kong. Dentsu’s Carat was the incumbent media agency.

OMD now holds the account in 12 markets in Asia Pacific, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

The agency has expanded its partnership with Beiersdorf since 2019.

OMD and Beiersdorf declined to comment when contacted by Campaign Asia-Pacific.