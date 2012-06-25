baxter jolly
Weber Shandwick's APAC chairman departs after 17 years
Industry veteran Baxter Jolly will leave to explore professional and personal interests.
Weber Shandwick names president and COO in the Philippines
MANILA - Public relations firm Weber Shandwick has named Diana Lesaca as president and chief operating officer at its Philippines operations, with immediate effect.
Andy Woolnough to lead corporate comms at WS in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Weber Shandwick has appointed Andy Woolnough as vice-president of its corporate communications practice in Singapore, effective immediately. He reports to Baxter Jolly, vice-chairman for Asia Pacific at Weber Shandwick.
Weber Shandwick hires Jon Wade as regional head of digital communications practice
HONG KONG - Jon Wade (pictured) has joined Weber Shandwick in a newly created role as head of digital communications practice for Asia-Pacific, effective January 2011.
Valerie Tan rejoins Weber Shandwick as VP of health care
SINGAPORE - Weber Shandwick has appointed the manager of group media relations at Emirates Airline, Valerie Tan (pictured), as vice-president of the public relations agency's health care practice in Singapore.
