automobiles

Hyundai Motor replaces CMO
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Hyundai Motor replaces CMO

Hyundai's head of product and former BMW marketer Thomas Schemera takes over CMO role from Wonhong Cho to better align marketing with new product launches.

BMW flaunts tailored menswear and live body art at launch party
Jul 4, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

BMW flaunts tailored menswear and live body art at launch party

An exclusive event (and curious live performance) in Hong Kong resulted in over 70 pre-orders for the brand’s Luxury Class models.

Online buzz crucial to China auto sales
Sep 1, 2010
Jin Bo

Online buzz crucial to China auto sales

There is no doubt that word of mouth is an important way of marketing, and in this increasingly wired era a large part of these conversations originate in the online world. But to what extent do internet discussions impact sales?

CASE STUDY: Ford launches an aesthetically pleasing Fiesta in China
Jun 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Ford launches an aesthetically pleasing Fiesta in China

Ford set out to launch the Fiesta in China by demonstrating leadership in design and emphasising the car's pleasing aesthetics.

Car: Leading the conversation with first time buyers
Jun 29, 2010
Staff Reporters

Car: Leading the conversation with first time buyers

The web is the new showroom for auto manufacturers looking to convey the character of their cars to the all-important first time buyer market in a more meaningful way.

