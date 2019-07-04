automobiles
Hyundai Motor replaces CMO
Hyundai's head of product and former BMW marketer Thomas Schemera takes over CMO role from Wonhong Cho to better align marketing with new product launches.
BMW flaunts tailored menswear and live body art at launch party
An exclusive event (and curious live performance) in Hong Kong resulted in over 70 pre-orders for the brand’s Luxury Class models.
Online buzz crucial to China auto sales
There is no doubt that word of mouth is an important way of marketing, and in this increasingly wired era a large part of these conversations originate in the online world. But to what extent do internet discussions impact sales?
CASE STUDY: Ford launches an aesthetically pleasing Fiesta in China
Ford set out to launch the Fiesta in China by demonstrating leadership in design and emphasising the car's pleasing aesthetics.
Car: Leading the conversation with first time buyers
The web is the new showroom for auto manufacturers looking to convey the character of their cars to the all-important first time buyer market in a more meaningful way.
