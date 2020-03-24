apps

App development firm Imaginato expands to Singapore
Mar 24, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

App development firm Imaginato expands to Singapore

TECH BITES: Imaginato's founder believes many Southeast Asia companies are "late to the digital game".

China and video dominate top 10 global apps of 2019
Jan 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

China and video dominate top 10 global apps of 2019

Chinese apps are creeping up the top most downloaded apps list, led by a certain 15-second video platform that is taking the world by storm.

Ad whales: what are they, and why they are key to in-app advertising
Oct 17, 2019
April Tayson

Ad whales: what are they, and why they are key to in-app advertising

In-app advertising spend may be on the rise, but the results are stuck in a rut.

Apple in eye of China-Hong Kong storm
Oct 11, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Apple in eye of China-Hong Kong storm

Apple is facing pressure from both sides of the ongoing Hong Kong protester movement; while Google has also kowtowed to Chinese influence.

Uber to axe one-third of global marketing team
Jul 31, 2019
Omar Oakes

Uber to axe one-third of global marketing team

Four hundred marketers will lose jobs as part of restructure.

40 Chinese apps slapped for improper data collection
Jul 18, 2019
Staff Reporters

40 Chinese apps slapped for improper data collection

Apps involved include virtual matchmaking site Soul, Shanbay Vocabulary, P2P financial services platform Renrendai and social commerce app Yunji.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia