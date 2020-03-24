apps
App development firm Imaginato expands to Singapore
TECH BITES: Imaginato's founder believes many Southeast Asia companies are "late to the digital game".
China and video dominate top 10 global apps of 2019
Chinese apps are creeping up the top most downloaded apps list, led by a certain 15-second video platform that is taking the world by storm.
Ad whales: what are they, and why they are key to in-app advertising
In-app advertising spend may be on the rise, but the results are stuck in a rut.
Apple in eye of China-Hong Kong storm
Apple is facing pressure from both sides of the ongoing Hong Kong protester movement; while Google has also kowtowed to Chinese influence.
Uber to axe one-third of global marketing team
Four hundred marketers will lose jobs as part of restructure.
40 Chinese apps slapped for improper data collection
Apps involved include virtual matchmaking site Soul, Shanbay Vocabulary, P2P financial services platform Renrendai and social commerce app Yunji.
