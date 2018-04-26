all blacks

NZ All Blacks players ask men to check out their balls
19 hours ago
Ad Nut

NZ All Blacks players ask men to check out their balls

Members of the rugby team appear in a new FCB campaign for Jockey-brand undies that 'text' their owners on a monthly basis to remind them to check for signs of testicular cancer.

All Blacks flash rainbow colours in support of AIG diversity campaign
Apr 26, 2018
Ad Nut

All Blacks flash rainbow colours in support of AIG diversity campaign

TBWA/Hakuhodo developed a fabric that appears black but shows rainbow colours when stretched.

AIG sets the All Blacks loose on Tokyo citizens
Apr 3, 2017
David Blecken

AIG sets the All Blacks loose on Tokyo citizens

Hard hitting in a different vein to your average insurance ad.

Rexona tests All Blacks fans’ devotion in new campaign
Apr 12, 2013
Staff Reporters

Rexona tests All Blacks fans’ devotion in new campaign

NEW ZEALAND – Rexona has launched a new campaign, developed by Naked Communications, that gives All Blacks fans a chance to watch the the Rugby World Cup Final rematch from a luxury corporate box—but there's a catch.

MasterCard brings back All Blacks fanatic 'Tim' in New Zealand campaign
Apr 8, 2013
Staff Reporters

MasterCard brings back All Blacks fanatic 'Tim' in New Zealand campaign

NEW ZEALAND - For the launch of its PayPass technology in New Zealand, MasterCard, via McCann Australia, has brought back Tim, the overly enthusiastic All Blacks fan first introduced a year ago.

