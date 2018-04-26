all blacks
NZ All Blacks players ask men to check out their balls
Members of the rugby team appear in a new FCB campaign for Jockey-brand undies that 'text' their owners on a monthly basis to remind them to check for signs of testicular cancer.
All Blacks flash rainbow colours in support of AIG diversity campaign
TBWA/Hakuhodo developed a fabric that appears black but shows rainbow colours when stretched.
AIG sets the All Blacks loose on Tokyo citizens
Hard hitting in a different vein to your average insurance ad.
Rexona tests All Blacks fans’ devotion in new campaign
NEW ZEALAND – Rexona has launched a new campaign, developed by Naked Communications, that gives All Blacks fans a chance to watch the the Rugby World Cup Final rematch from a luxury corporate box—but there's a catch.
MasterCard brings back All Blacks fanatic 'Tim' in New Zealand campaign
NEW ZEALAND - For the launch of its PayPass technology in New Zealand, MasterCard, via McCann Australia, has brought back Tim, the overly enthusiastic All Blacks fan first introduced a year ago.
