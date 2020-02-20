ada
As COVID-19 globalises, online chatter morphs to follow local concerns
Across social media and video, country-specific incidents drive traffic and conversations.
Cooking with data
Data challenges when trying to craft winning recipes for digital-marketing success took centre stage at Re.Con Indonesia in Jakarta.
Brands, hug a geek and get ready to sell
Plus, TV trouble, agency angst and other lessons learned from Re.Con Philippines in Manila.
Data ownership critical to successful digital marketing
Too many marketers have difficulty accessing the data they need, let alone understanding it, said panellists at Re:Con Thailand.
Indonesia's top brand marketers dive into all things digital and data
Re.Con Indonesia gathers industry leaders from DBS, Johnson & Johnson, FWD and more to share insights on the country's digital marketing landscape
Announcing the Re.Con Thailand speaker lineup
Speakers from Agoda, Google, Carlsberg, FWD and more tackle the issues facing regional digital marketers in Thailand
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins