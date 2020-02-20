ada

As COVID-19 globalises, online chatter morphs to follow local concerns
Feb 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

As COVID-19 globalises, online chatter morphs to follow local concerns

Across social media and video, country-specific incidents drive traffic and conversations.

Cooking with data
Nov 30, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Cooking with data

Data challenges when trying to craft winning recipes for digital-marketing success took centre stage at Re.Con Indonesia in Jakarta.

Brands, hug a geek and get ready to sell
Nov 26, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Brands, hug a geek and get ready to sell

Plus, TV trouble, agency angst and other lessons learned from Re.Con Philippines in Manila.

Data ownership critical to successful digital marketing
Nov 21, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Data ownership critical to successful digital marketing

Too many marketers have difficulty accessing the data they need, let alone understanding it, said panellists at Re:Con Thailand.

Indonesia's top brand marketers dive into all things digital and data
Nov 19, 2018
Staff

Indonesia's top brand marketers dive into all things digital and data

Re.Con Indonesia gathers industry leaders from DBS, Johnson & Johnson, FWD and more to share insights on the country's digital marketing landscape

Announcing the Re.Con Thailand speaker lineup
Nov 5, 2018
Staff

Announcing the Re.Con Thailand speaker lineup

Speakers from Agoda, Google, Carlsberg, FWD and more tackle the issues facing regional digital marketers in Thailand

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia