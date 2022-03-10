Mobile carrier recites a poem for progress in Nepal

Ncell Axiata, a mobile carrier in Nepal, has launched a campaign that's aligned with its brand philosophy of 'liberation'.

"The film represents the progressive Nepali who does not shy away from any challenges that come their way and are determined to learn and explore further," according to a statement from the trio of agencies involved in the work: ADA, Sun and Outreach Nepal.

The film narrates a poem that aims to motivate people to create their own destination. “Don’t wait for luck," it urges. "You create your own luck."

Ad Nut is always happy to see ambitious work from the region's smaller markets. The film is very pretty and seems to hit the mark. Its striving message suits a rapidly progressing nation, where many people are for the first time gaining access to the modern tools people in more developed economies take for granted.