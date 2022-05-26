SingPost sells ecommerce operations to ADA

ADA, a data and artificial intelligence company, has announced its acquisition of Singapore’s postal service provider SingPost’s ecommerce operations.

ADA believes the acquisition will help to boost its plans in APAC to provide ecommerce technology and solutions for clients like Timberland, Anta, and Landmark Group SEA, which it has absorbed as part of the acquisition deal.

The acquisition will also increase ADA’s headcount of its ecommerce personnel to 300. ADA will also deepen its partnership with the SingPost Group in distribution and logistics across APAC.

“I am thrilled to expand our ecommerce family—ADA is now over 1,000 strong across 10 markets, comprised of ecommerce practitioners, data and digital specialists, industry experts, and management consultants,” said Srinivas Gattamneni, CEO of ADA.

“The addition of SingPost’s ecommerce arm marks a milestone in ADA’s ecommerce practice expansion plans as we ramp up our end-to-end ecommerce solutions with enhanced ecommerce technology expertise and services, complementing it with our deeply integrated services of combining media, creative, and analytics." This acquisition is said to help ADA tap into the region's phenomenal ecommerce growth rate (CAGR +18%) and anticipated GMV of US$234 billion by 2025.

Koh Jin Kiat, the SVP for customer engagement & commercial at SingPost added that with ecommerce having a high level of penetration in Southeast Asia today, this proportion will only increase.

“This deal is only the start of a strategic partnership with ADA, and we look forward to complementing their business with our wide suite of ecommerce logistics solutions within the Asia Pacific region, making it a win-win for both firms as our clients will get to scale up their operations with ADA’s integrated offerings,” he said.

In 2021, SingPost reported that ecommerce accounted for 34% of its domestic post and parcel revenue for the financial year to March, up from 21% in the previous year. This saw its revenue rise 4.3% to S$696.9 million for the half-year from S$668.1 million a year ago.