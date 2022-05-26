Digital News
Shawn Lim
22 hours ago

SingPost sells ecommerce operations to ADA

ADA says the deal will help it ramp up its end-to-end ecommerce expertise and services.

An employee picks up orders from the shelves in a warehouse at the SingPost Regional Ecommerce Logistics Hub in Singapore. (Getty Images)
An employee picks up orders from the shelves in a warehouse at the SingPost Regional Ecommerce Logistics Hub in Singapore. (Getty Images)

ADA, a data and artificial intelligence company, has announced its acquisition of Singapore’s postal service provider SingPost’s ecommerce operations.

ADA believes the acquisition will help to boost its plans in APAC to provide ecommerce technology and solutions for clients like Timberland, Anta, and Landmark Group SEA, which it has absorbed as part of the acquisition deal. 

The acquisition will also increase ADA’s headcount of its ecommerce personnel to 300. ADA will also deepen its partnership with the SingPost Group in distribution and logistics across APAC. 

“I am thrilled to expand our ecommerce family—ADA is now over 1,000 strong across 10 markets, comprised of ecommerce practitioners, data and digital specialists, industry experts, and management consultants,” said Srinivas Gattamneni, CEO of ADA. 

“The addition of SingPost’s ecommerce arm marks a milestone in ADA’s ecommerce practice expansion plans as we ramp up our end-to-end ecommerce solutions with enhanced ecommerce technology expertise and services, complementing it with our deeply integrated services of combining media, creative, and analytics."

This acquisition is said to help ADA tap into the region's phenomenal ecommerce growth rate (CAGR +18%) and anticipated GMV of US$234 billion by 2025. 

Koh Jin Kiat, the SVP for customer engagement & commercial at SingPost added that with ecommerce having a high level of penetration in Southeast Asia today, this proportion will only increase. 

“This deal is only the start of a strategic partnership with ADA, and we look forward to complementing their business with our wide suite of ecommerce logistics solutions within the Asia Pacific region, making it a win-win for both firms as our clients will get to scale up their operations with ADA’s integrated offerings,” he said.

In 2021, SingPost reported that ecommerce accounted for 34% of its domestic post and parcel revenue for the financial year to March, up from 21% in the previous year. This saw its revenue rise 4.3% to S$696.9 million for the half-year from S$668.1 million a year ago. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

2 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

3 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

4 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

5 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

6 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

7 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

8 How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

9 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2021: ADA
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: ADA

SoftBank invests $60 million in ADA
Advertising
May 12, 2021
Staff Reporters

SoftBank invests $60 million in ADA

Havas India scouting for acquisitions in PR, performance marketing, digital and consulting
Analysis
Mar 30, 2022
Eularie Saldanha

Havas India scouting for acquisitions in PR, ...

Singpost celebrates the mailwoman as an unsung hero
Advertising
Aug 4, 2020
Ad Nut

Singpost celebrates the mailwoman as an unsung hero

Just Published

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies
Advertising
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

The global brewer is looking to kick off meetings in Cannes in pursuit of a new global creative ecosystem.

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?
Advertising
11 hours ago
Avery Booker

Should luxury brands reduce their dependence on China?

For luxury brands, taking the current Covid-impacted softness in mainland China as a cue to reduce exposure to the market is the wrong approach.

'The road ahead is difficult for cookies': Accenture India MD
Digital
11 hours ago
Noel D'Souza

'The road ahead is difficult for cookies': ...

Vineet R Ahuja shares his insights on reinvention, brand trust, personalisation at Accenture, and more.

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head group-wide creative practice
Advertising
11 hours ago
Ben Bold

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head ...

Kay elevated to new post after less than a year at Publicis.