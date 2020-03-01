acxiom
IPG's Acxiom appoints Chad Engelgau as global CEO
Former chief exec Dennis Self is leaving the company for another opportunity.
IPG: Being responsible with data-driven marketing
IPG companies Kinesso and Acxiom help marketers amplify the impact of traditional and addressable media through the better use of data
"Our ethical data diamond mine": IPG data chief on what Acxiom deal really means
Arun Kumar gets into the nitty gritty of the Acxiom acquisition, and explains why he’s fed up with Google and Facebook representing adland.
Top 5 agency deals of 2018
Our list of the most significant acquisitions, mergers and launches of the year.
IPG acquires Acxiom Marketing Solutions for US$2.3 billion
Data marketing firm will become part of IPG Mediabrands portfolio.
IPG Mediabrands inks global data partnership with Acxiom
The data alliance spans 14 markets including China, Australia, India and Japan.
