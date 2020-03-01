acxiom

IPG's Acxiom appoints Chad Engelgau as global CEO
Mar 1, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Former chief exec Dennis Self is leaving the company for another opportunity.

Jan 9, 2019
Faaez Samadi

"Our ethical data diamond mine": IPG data chief on what Acxiom deal really means

Arun Kumar gets into the nitty gritty of the Acxiom acquisition, and explains why he’s fed up with Google and Facebook representing adland.

Top 5 agency deals of 2018
Dec 13, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Top 5 agency deals of 2018

Our list of the most significant acquisitions, mergers and launches of the year.

IPG acquires Acxiom Marketing Solutions for US$2.3 billion
Jul 3, 2018
Faaez Samadi

IPG acquires Acxiom Marketing Solutions for US$2.3 billion

Data marketing firm will become part of IPG Mediabrands portfolio.

IPG Mediabrands inks global data partnership with Acxiom
Sep 29, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

IPG Mediabrands inks global data partnership with Acxiom

The data alliance spans 14 markets including China, Australia, India and Japan.

