Colgate
How Colgate plans to connect its optimistic brand to sustainability activism
At this year's MediaWorks training program, the brand is tapping young media professionals to help it align with changemakers to tackle environmental issues.
Colgate turns on smile-power campaign in Malaysia
Campaign by Ogilvy Malaysia and Red Fuse features an activist, an artist and an up-and-coming rapper as it asks Malaysia to 'Smile strong together'.
Smile-fight: Colgate Thailand promotes grin power
A 63-year-old longboarder is one of three inspiring people featured in Ogilvy Thailand and Red Fuse's 'Yimsu' campaign—based on a local turn of phrase combining 'smile' and 'fight'.
Thailand's top 100 brands for 2018
Thai consumers are savvy to trends, but they may still have a soft spot for Japanese brands.
Influencer marketing: Making brands shine
The brand spokesman is still in style, but social presence and content localisation are new hurdles for marketers looking to give a voice to their campaign.
Colgate and Fox Media freshen up their content
Fox Media and Colgate make use of the biggest mouths in the business for their recent media campaign.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins