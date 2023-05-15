Colgate empowers a toothless granny's 'cutting machine'

Colgate has rolled out a film to showcase how it's not just a paste, but nourishment for the teeth.

Conceptualised by team WPP, the film takes the humour route to deliver the message. It features a toothless lady displaying a pack of Colgate and stating that she always buys it. A voiceover asks her what she does with it, since she's toothless.

That's when she reveals it's the strength of her cutting machine, who is her granddaughter. The young girl is then shown using her teeth to bite open several packages to aid her toothless grandmother.

The film was released on 15 May.

CREDITS:

Client: Colgate

Team WPP: Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Fritz Gonsalves, Jayesh Raut, Ketki Karandikar, Plaksha Prakash, Vishal Goswami, Neetika Aggarwal, Faizan Shaikh, Manmohan Nandrajog, Sarabpreet Bedi, Divyang Pandya

Production house: Chrome Pictures

Director: Amit Sharma

Producer: Abhishek Notani

Music: Subhajit Mukherjee