How Colgate is getting consumers to confess the lies they tell dentists

Have you been lying to your dentist?

You are not alone. A study conducted by Colgate found that 82% of people are dishonest with their dental professional, with more than half (54%) saying they lie at least somewhat often.

To help consumers come clean about their oral-care habits, Colgate is operating a Totally Honest pop-up confessional at the Flatiron Plaza in New York City. From August 8-9, people can visit the space to anonymously admit the lies they've been telling their dentist via video with a red dot covering their face. The video then plays on the outside of the structure for passersby to see.

All participants will receive a complimentary sample of Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release and can enter for a chance to win a year's supply of the product and a $400 gift card — equivalent to the cost of two dental checkups.

With this campaign, Colgate wants to make sure people have the confidence to go to the dentist, said Jen Caballero, senior marketing director on Colgate’s oral care impactful brand business.

“We feel [Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release] can help people take away that fear and help them take control of their oral health,” Caballero told PRWeek at a press event about the pop-up.

Colgate is promoting the campaign with the hashtag #TotallyHonest on Instagram and TikTok, and working with influencers.

Colgate is also partnering with actress, singer, entrepreneur and mom Ashley Tisdale, who is sharing her tips for managing dental anxiety and staying dentist-ready between appointments.

BCW is supporting this campaign.