Running against the giants: Can On outpace Nike and Adidas in Asia?
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Swiss sportswear challenger On is sprinting ahead in Asia with 94% sales growth and flagship expansions, but can its CloudTec innovation and community-driven hype convert into lasting loyalty?
Gotta catch ’em all: what 30 years of Pokémon teaches brands about building fandom at scale
When you think about the brands you truly love, that fondness is often based on shared memories with others.
Why cutting brand spend is the corporate equivalent of cutting defence budgets
Just as Europe is relearning that security cannot be bought on the fly, Ian Whittaker argues that slashing brand spend isn't fiscal discipline, it's corporate disarmament.
Creative Minds: Naho Manabe on finding calm between skydiving and climbing Mount Fuji
A mother, marathoner, and Cannes-winning creative, the Publicis Groupe Japan group creative director finds meaning in balanced living.
How Vietnam makes influencer marketing work
With some brands allocating up to 40% of digital spend into influencer-led commerce, Vietnam is a useful case study in how social platforms, creators and sales have fully converged.
How a little cultural wit helped Canva land in Japan
UltraSuperNew’s creative team discuss why authenticity, tone, and star chemistry helped Canva’s message of effortless design shine at Spikes Asia.
Should Cannes Lions’ new AI Craft category be judged by robots?
“It’s soothing for humans to decide what qualifies as brilliant AI,” writes Leo ECD Hilary Badger. What’s less comforting is deciding who gets to judge creativity that is no longer human.
There’s opportunity in being a late mover: Netflix’s ads chief Amy Reinhard
With investors watching closely as Netflix pursues Warner Bros Discovery, global ads president Amy Reinhard says 'premium positioning', not 'price play', will drive the company’s next phase of growth.
Verve Singapore names Stan Lee as business director
EXCLUSIVE: Lee is the experiential agency’s first senior hire in Singapore as it builds the market into an Asia-Pacific hub.
The age of 'being recommended' has begun: what ChatGPT ads will change
In AI-led marketing, trust beats targeting, says Resonant principal Ramakrishnan Raja.
Why ‘brain rot’ makes sense to Gen Alpha
It's random noise to adults but social shorthand for Gen Alpha. Before blaming them, the author argues, look at the culture and the media environment we’ve built for them.
Marriott Bonvoy makes loyalty feel intuitive in new brand spot
BBH Singapore strings together a series of everyday traveller scenes that let the value reveal itself.Watch
The Performance Trap: why 2026 is the year marketers must stop borrowing from the future
In a climate of intense pressure to deliver immediate ROI, many companies are reacting by pivoting to "safe" short-term performance strategies. Following a turbulent 2025 marked by the scaling of AI and geopolitical uncertainty, the urge to "hunker down" and focus solely on the next click is stronger than ever.
