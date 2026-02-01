TODAY'S EDITION February 01, 2026

Running against the giants: Can On outpace Nike and Adidas in Asia?

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Swiss sportswear challenger On is sprinting ahead in Asia with 94% sales growth and flagship expansions, but can its CloudTec innovation and community-driven hype convert into lasting loyalty?

Gotta catch ’em all: what 30 years of Pokémon teaches brands about building fandom at scale

When you think about the brands you truly love, that fondness is often based on shared memories with others.

Why cutting brand spend is the corporate equivalent of cutting defence budgets

Just as Europe is relearning that security cannot be bought on the fly, Ian Whittaker argues that slashing brand spend isn't fiscal discipline, it's corporate disarmament.

Creative Minds: Naho Manabe on finding calm between skydiving and climbing Mount Fuji

A mother, marathoner, and Cannes-winning creative, the Publicis Groupe Japan group creative director finds meaning in balanced living.

How Vietnam makes influencer marketing work

With some brands allocating up to 40% of digital spend into influencer-led commerce, Vietnam is a useful case study in how social platforms, creators and sales have fully converged.

How a little cultural wit helped Canva land in Japan

UltraSuperNew’s creative team discuss why authenticity, tone, and star chemistry helped Canva’s message of effortless design shine at Spikes Asia.

Should Cannes Lions’ new AI Craft category be judged by robots?

“It’s soothing for humans to decide what qualifies as brilliant AI,” writes Leo ECD Hilary Badger. What’s less comforting is deciding who gets to judge creativity that is no longer human.

There’s opportunity in being a late mover: Netflix’s ads chief Amy Reinhard

With investors watching closely as Netflix pursues Warner Bros Discovery, global ads president Amy Reinhard says 'premium positioning', not 'price play', will drive the company’s next phase of growth.

Verve Singapore names Stan Lee as business director

EXCLUSIVE: Lee is the experiential agency’s first senior hire in Singapore as it builds the market into an Asia-Pacific hub.

The age of 'being recommended' has begun: what ChatGPT ads will change

In AI-led marketing, trust beats targeting, says Resonant principal Ramakrishnan Raja.

Why ‘brain rot’ makes sense to Gen Alpha

It's random noise to adults but social shorthand for Gen Alpha. Before blaming them, the author argues, look at the culture and the media environment we’ve built for them.

  1. Xiaomi sacks staff and penalises executives after a KOL tie-up triggers fan backlash

  2. Dentsu shares slump 11% as buyers walk away from sale of international unit

  3. WPP retires Hogarth and launches WPP Production

  4. Labubu, the art toy craze and why grown-ups can’t get enough

  5. Marriott Bonvoy makes loyalty feel intuitive in new brand spot

  6. Kenvue appoints Madhav Nayak as APAC CMO

  7. VCCP acquires GOVT and merges Singapore operations to form GOVT VCCP

  8. Philippines follows Indonesia, Malaysia to ban Grok over AI deepfakes

  9. Omnicom introduces next-gen Omni at CES, bringing connected capabilities under one digital powerhouse roof

  10. Why ‘brain rot’ makes sense to Gen Alpha

Marriott Bonvoy makes loyalty feel intuitive in new brand spot

BBH Singapore strings together a series of everyday traveller scenes that let the value reveal itself.

Watch

Brands launch campaigns celebrating Chinese New Year 2026

RHB’s new CNY spot puts dignity and womanhood at the forefront

Actor Zhu Yilong and cellist Yo-Yo Ma front Lululemon's Lunar New Year film

Rimowa welcomes the Year of the Horse with Peking Opera

Coca-Cola hands Chinese New Year storytelling to Gen Z this year

As risks grow for Jeju’s famed women sea divers, a tech lifeline steps in

Budget Direct’s sleuths solve another mystery, but the thrill's wearing thin

The 2025 Wrap: A year in meme marketing, Asia edition

The 2025 Wrap: The boldest brand crossovers in China

Innovation meets purpose in Dentsu Lab's neuroscience dance triumph

How evolving consumer identities are driving a fresh surge in spending across China

AOTY Insights: CJ WORX and Spore Bangkok ranked as top Agency of the Year among Thailand’s independent agencies

How Publicis Groupe is going beyond the marketing department to drive creative business transformation

Curiosity to conversion: the rise of video commerce in Southeast Asia

Levelling up: How quick commerce, cross-platform loyalty, and cultural relevance helped brands in China win big this summer

Turning today’s workforce challenges into tomorrow’s strength

Eos and Mischief @ No Fixed Address scoop top Effie for world’s most effective campaign

Effie reveals 58 contenders for global effectiveness title

Why the world’s most effective campaigns share one vital trait

Why the right data partner matters more than ever before in the age of AI

Crocs uses dancing mannequins to show the human side of the brand

Pepsi gets (polar) bearish on the competition in savage Super Bowl spot

Google criticised after blocking measurement comparing YouTube and TV

Inside Campaign Connect Indonesia: what matters to Indonesian marketers

Gemini 3 becomes the default model for AI Overviews

Meta hits $200 billion revenue milestone on AI-powered ad surge

From festive overload to signal mastery: Will Q1’s Ramadan reset Indonesia’s recovery radar?

Revealed: latest hybrid working policies at new 'big six'

Two-thirds of shoppers use AI for product discovery, but 92% still trust human reviews

