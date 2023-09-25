Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 25, 2023

This is Flow (Flow) has hired Straford Rodrigues as chief data officer. Rodrigues joins Flow from Kantar, where he served as head of media and marketing effectiveness. In his new role, Rodrigues will be tasked to evolve Flow’s data and measurement capabilities–elevating media and marketing effectiveness into the forefront for all Flow clients. He will also work alongside Flow’s data science unit to continue driving innovation in data and technology.

​Customer experience management platform Sprinklr has hired Scott Harvey as executive vice president of customer operations. Harvey will report directly to Sprinklr founder and CEO Ragy Thomas and join the executive leadership team to help drive growth by optimising customer-facing processes from pre-sales solution consulting through post-sales customer success and recurring services. This includes digital customer transformation work, providing customers access to Sprinklr thought leadership and a strategic approach to value realisation. Harvey joins Sprinklr from Stripe, where he served as global head of technical sales and services.

Darren Chuckry has joined Dentsu’s Tag as executive director of content innovation. He previously worked at BrandTech Asia, HK Initiative and Uniplan. In his new role, he will focus on designing and creating digitally-connected immersive experiences.

Sydney Water has hired creative agency It’s Friday following a competitive pitch, to create a campaign around water conservation as Sydney approaches the prospect of another drought.

Ryvalmedia Melbourne has hired Pooja Aggarwal as client partnerships and affiliates lead, a newly established position. She previously worked at Dentsu, handling Woolworths and its brands in Australia and New Zealand. In her new role, she is tasked with inaugurating and expanding the agency's capabilities in media partnerships and affiliates. She will focus on collaborating with client partners and brands to enhance e-commerce sales for their affiliate programs.

Filmmaker Henrik Rostrup has joined Electriclime’s director roster for representation in the APAC and MENA regions. The Norwegian filmmaker, currently based in Sweden, is known for his storytelling style, cinematography, and portfolio that spans various genres. He has worked with several high-end brands, including Vodafone, Montblanc, Reebok, Visit Saudi and many more.

The Trade Desk has appointed Rose Huskey as senior vice president of the South Asia region. In this role, Huskey will lead the company’s business and growth strategy across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and India. Huskey will report to Tim Sims, chief revenue officer. With almost 25 years of industry leadership experience across the Asia-Pacific region, Huskey was most recently the chief client officer for APAC at WPP media agency Wavemaker, where she was responsible for leading the business growth strategy across the region. Prior to that, she was Wavemaker’s chief executive officer in Southeast Asia. Before joining Wavemaker, Huskey led business growth strategy as chief client officer of Asia-Pacific at Maxus Global.

GumGum, a global digital advertising platform, has appointed Kenzo Selby to lead its growing business in Japan as managing director. Selby will replace outgoing Naokazu Wakaguri, who served over five years as MD. Wakaguri will support Selby in a transition period through the end of the year before leaving GumGum to pursue personal projects at the start of 2024. Selby is based out of Tokyo, Japan and reports directly to the interim head of JAPAC, Sorrel Osborne. Selby will focus on growing GumGum’s brand presence in the market, as well as deepening relationships with brands, agencies, and publishers to embrace a mindset-first, cookie-less solution. He joins GumGum after more than six years of driving the growth story for Teads in Japan as head of sales. Prior to Teads, he was a sales leader at AOL’s BeOn.

Global car manufacturer, Chery has appointed WhiteGrey as its digital agency of record, effective immediately, following a competitive pitch process. The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they collaborate to establish Chery’s market presence in Australia. WhiteGrey’s remit includes the digital transformation and performance media business across Chery’s brand portfolio, including website strategy & development, UX, CRM, digital content creation and lead generation. By leveraging WhiteGrey’s extensive digital experience across the tech stack, Chery aims to strengthen its market position, cultivate deeper connections with its customers and drive sustainable growth.

Christie’s has expanded the role of Prapavadee Sophonpanich to general manager of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam and appointed Crystal Lam as consultant, Vietnam, as part of its ongoing investment and growth across the Southeast Asia region. Sophonpanich joined Christie’s in 2018. She was most recently general manager in Thailand. Lam joins Christie’s with a wealth of expertise in operations and business development, with 15 years leading Vinawood Ltd. and as co-founder of Lavelle Living.

Vanto, a premium luxury furniture brand, has awarded its creative and digital mandate to Hotcult, the branded content venture of Pad Group, after a multi-agency pitch in Hyderabad. Hotcult will be responsible for devising consumer insight mapping, defining brand architecture, establishing the go-to-market (GTM) approach, and formulating the overarching brand and launch strategy. This will also include creating cornerstone digital & creative campaigns, social media, online response management and performance management, among other things.

Global production company, The Sweetshop has relocated Australia-based senior producer Jenny Crabb to lead its latest Bangkok office. The Sweetshop expanded to Asia in 2012 and has since been part of numerous campaigns, and has worked with brands like, Coke, Lazada, Disney and One Plus. Thanyathorn Thamma (Aui), who is at the helm of many of these campaigns, has now officially stepped into a full producer role at the new Bangkok office.

Think HQ has appointed Rob Barnett and Max Bengtsson as executive creative director and senior copywriter to work at the agency’s office in Melbourne. Both have previously worked for the client-side at Xero. Barnett freelanced for agencies, including Leo Burnett and BWM Dentsu. While Bengtsson has worked at Isobar and Clemenger BBDO. Barnett will lead the campaign and design teams, working closely with Think HQ’s chief creative officer, Andy Lima.

LinkedIn has appointed Anita Lam as head of global marketing solutions for Hong Kong and Taiwan. Before joining LinkedIn, Lam worked at Meta for over 12 years. She started as a client partner of Greater China in 2011, and was most recently director, head of industries, Greater China. Prior to Meta, she was VP of sales at Pixel Media Asia Pacific. Lam is also a founding member of IAB Hong Kong since 2016.

has hiredas the senior account director from London-based PR agency Frank. The agency has transitionedinto a full-time position as the senior PR and event producer and elevated's role to senior account manager.