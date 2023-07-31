News Advertising Media PR Marketing
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Moves and wins roundup: Week of July 31, 2023

See the latest moves in the world of marcomms, including key moves from CMO Deepika Warrier, Ara Hampartsoumian, and other updates from DDB Group Australia, Dentsu, SLPR, Artbid, NSC, LG, Bohemia, Edge, and more.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover July 31 through August 4, 2023. 
Deepika Warrier, CMO of Diageo India of over three years, and a member of Campaign's Powerlist since 2022, has joined Bajaj Auto as head of marketing. Bajaj Auto is a leading manufacturer of motorcycles and three-wheelers in India. Warrier announced her move through a LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Marketing at Bajaj Auto Ltd!" Prior to Diageo, Warrier has worked with the consumer products brand Pepsico in various leadership capacities for 20 years and is an advisory board member for Social Alpha, a development platform for science and tech innovation start-ups.

The Observatory Singapore has appointed Ara Hampartsoumian as the managing partner for its new Singapore office. Most recently, the CEO of TBWA Singapore, Hampartsoumian, will collaborate with Sandy Burns, regional managing partner of Greater China, to support clients in improving their marketing practices and achieving growth throughout the region.

DDB Group Australia has named Paul Blockey as managing director of RAPP Australia. Blockey joins from RAPP in the US where he spent eight years leading experience, strategy and design. RAPP Australia will add individualisation, data science, advanced analytics, omni-channel CRM and more to DDB Group Australia’s offering, which also includes strategy, creative, PR and experience.

P&O Cruises has appointed Australian indie agency Supermassive as its creative agency of record. Newly formed independent agency Supermassive, which launched in June 2023, was selected for their disciplined and fresh approach to brand strategy and non-traditional thinking. Co-founded by ex-Havas staffers Simone Gupta, Laura Aldington and Jon Austin, Supermassive is one of the few majority female founded creative agencies in Australia and was established with an ambition to set a new benchmark in effective non-traditional advertising and earned media.

 

Havas Media Network Melbourne has won the French Connection Australia media account. Tasked with the relaunch of the Australian fashion retailer, Havas will provide implementation planning and buying. French Connection Australia, recently relaunched as Unison. The win comes hot on the heels of two other prestigious account wins for Havas Media Network, having also won both the Red Bull and Riviana Foods accounts in the past two months

Dentsu Singapore has been appointed brand agency of record by leading technology services firm, NCS, following a competitive pitch. The appointment expands Dentsu’s remit as NCS’ incumbent lead agency partner since 2021. As NCS’ first brand agency of record, Dentsu Singapore will tap its integrated marketing capabilities and innovative B2B solutions to continue building trust and innovation for NCS in the Asia-Pacific region. The agency will be responsible for providing strategic consultancy and recommendations across all the brand touchpoints to elevate NCS in its next evolution.

SLPR Worldwide, a leading PR and digital communications agency, has won two clients in Malaysia, LG Electronics (LG) and Love Bonito, in Q2 2023. As a renowned Korean consumer electronics brand, LG Electronics Malaysia has entrusted SLPR Worldwide with their PR responsibilities effective immediately. SLPR Worldwide's expertise will elevate LG's brand presence in Malaysia, showcasing their product innovation that enhances customers' lives and positions them as the leading choice for consumer electronics. This partnership reinforces SLPR Worldwide's position as a preferred and trusted PR partner.

Media agency Bohemia has appointed Kimberly Stafford as new national client partner in Australia. Before joining the agency, Stafford was head of business and operations at Identity Communications. Prior to that, Stafford worked at UM Australia for over 15 years, collaborating with clients including Coca-Cola South Pacific, ING Director, Nestle and Spotify. As senior client lead, she will be responsible for improving the agency’s efforts on client communication, engagement and satisfaction. She will start her new position at Bohemia from mid-September and report to Paul Hutchison, CEO and Sev Griffiths, general manager.

Artbid, Australia’s first online-only auction house, has appointed digital agency Wonderful as agency for brand creation, development and end-to-end digital marketing strategy and implementation. Launched last year, Wonderful, which merges creativity, performance marketing and technology to scale businesses at speed, was selected by Artbid to manage brand creation and identity, platform design and development, go-to-market strategy, CRM, SEO, loyalty and paid media. Wonderful has integrated Artbid’s WordPress site with the auction technology platform Bidpath, with features including timed auctions, cataloging, webcast auctions and back-office auction management. 

Edge, Australian Independent creative agency, has appointed Ben Smith as executive creative director (ECD) following Stu Turner’s exit. Turner joined the agency as ECD and a partner just in February but has left the agency after six months. Smith has worked for a number of top agencies in Australia, such as Clemenger BBDO, 72andSunny and 303MullenLowe, and in the US, like R/GA. Before joining Edge to succeed in the ECD position, he has been recently working with the agency as a contractor.

 

 

