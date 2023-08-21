Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 21, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover August 21 through August 25, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

McCann Worldgroup’s Valerie Madon has been promoted to the role of APAC chief creative officer (CCO) after her first three months with the network. In this new position, Madon will be responsible for creative products across Asia. She retains her existing role as chair of McCann Worldgroup’s APAC Creative Leadership Community. Known as one of Asia’s top creatives, Madon joined the agency in May 2023 from her previous role as the director of Creative Shop, SEA and emerging markets at Meta.

TBWA Sydney and Eleven have bolstered its social and strategy capabilities with the appointment of Cal Guyll as social and content strategy director. Guyll joins the leadership of Eleven’s social team as well. He comes with 14 years of social expertise to TBWA’s multi-disciplinary strategy team. As part of the strategy team, he will also work across the TBWA Sydney collective including FleishmanHillard, GMR Australia and Fabric.

Tobias Wilson, the APAC former chief growth officer of MediaMonks who left the agency in August 2022 has launched a sustainability startup called Bumi. Essentially, Bumi is a green initiative that will cut down on the use of virgin materials that are used as a source materials for 99% of our daily lives products.

Victoria Chang is the new head of communications and content for Asia Pacific at British auction house Christie's, effective from 21 August. Based in Hong Kong, Chang will report to Natasha Le Bel, global head of communications, and Linda Chan, head of marketing, communications and client strategy, APAC.

Australian brokerage platform, Stake, has appointed Sling & Stone as its PR agency of record in Australia, following a competitive pitch process. As part of the partnership, Sling & Stone will help to grow Stake’s brand presence across the Australian media, to establish the broker as a leading voice on investing and its culture.

Havas has appointed Rastislav Kanuch as the CEO of Havas Cambodia. Reporting to Alberto Canteli, CEO and chairman Havas, Nordics, CEE and Middle East, SEA, Korea and Japan, Kanuch will lead Havas Cambodia through a journey of transformation and growth. His focus will encompass collaboration and partnerships, driving new business momentum, and nurturing and leading future-ready teams. Kanuch brings over 15 years of executive experience, having previously served as a board member and CEO at Unimedia, one of Slovakia's largest national media agencies. With a significant emphasis on client service, empathetic leadership, and consistently exceeding customer goals, Kanuch has been credited with increasing the agency's revenue and profitability.

Star Alliance has appointed The Secret Little Agency (TLSA) as its global creative agency of record following a highly-competitive pitch spanning six months. TSLA's remit covers global brand and marketing strategy and communications development, including brand and product campaigns. TSLA is the first APAC-based agency to be appointed as global AOR for Star Alliance. Founded in 1997, Star Alliance is the world’s first and largest airline alliance, with 26 member airlines, like Air China, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines and more.

Canvas8, global behavioural insights practice, has appointed Andrea Ng as APAC insights director and elevated Hannah Langton from regional partnerships director to regional lead, APAC, to further strengthen its Singapore presence. Before joining Canvas8, Ng was insights director at Kadence International (Singapore). With a background in marketing and research, Ng has considerable regional experience spanning across Singapore, Australia, China and Indonesia. Langton has been with Canvas8 since March 2021 and relocated from the UK to Singapore in November 2022 to lead the practice’s Singapore and APAC expansion.

IPG Mediabrands has confirmed the departure of Audrey Chong, chief executive officer of Universal McCann (UM) Malaysia, to pursue opportunities outside the group. Interim management of UM will fall in the hands of CEO of Mediabrands, Bala Pomaleh and managing director of UM, Rina Low, who will lead the team and ensure seamless operations. Pomaleh thanked Chong “for being a key member of the Mediabrands family for over five years and wish her much success with what’s next.” Chong joined IPG Malaysia in 2018 as chief investment officer and moved to head UM in 2021.

Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, part of The Heineken Company, has appointed Reinoud Ottervanger as managing director, effective from August 2023. Ottervanger takes over the role from Andy Hewson, who has moved on to a new role with Heineken Cambodia and will report to Kenneth Choo, managing director of Heineken Asia Pacific. Prior to joining APB Singapore, he was the managing director of Surinaamse Brouwerij, a Heineken subsidiary based in Suriname, South America, for over three years. Before that, he also held various commercial positions within the Heineken group, including Heineken Vietnam and Heineken Netherlands.