Move and win roundup: Week of May 30, 2022

This edition will cover May 30 through June 3, 2022.

Former Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia Group chairman Chris Riley has announced on LinkedIn that he will starting a new position as chief commercial officer at autonomous mass transit ride hailing public transit company Glydways based in San Francisco. Riley, who had been with Ogilvy for 25 years prior, announced in March that he was leaving to take up an opportunity in the tech/transport sector in the US.

Programmatic media and adverstising platform Teads has appointed Natalie Bastian to global chief marketing officer, to lead the company’s worldwide marketing team and strategy, based out of New York. Bastian joins Teads most recently from Tubi, FOX Corporation's free ad-supported streaming service, as SVP, head of marketing and prior to this as head of sales and marketing at Roku.

Automotive distributor and retailer Inchcape Singapore has picked Arena Media as its media partner, involving integrated planning and buying, analytics and digital media management, after a competitive pitch. The account is effective immediately.

