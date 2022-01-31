Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover January 31 through February 4, 2022.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Foodpanda appointed OMD Singapore as its media agency following a pitch. The incumbent was Zenith. The agency will manage media planning and strategy across various touchpoints. The brand was impressed by the agency's ability to effectively combine creativity with feasibility, said Laura Kantor, marketing and sustainability director for Foodpanda Singapore.

Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) named Alfonso Marian as global CEO and chief creative officer. He joins from Ogilvy, where he spent the last three years as chairman of Ogilvy Spain. He also previously served as Ogilvy’s co-CCO in New York City. He will report to Brendan Gaul, who continues as global chief content officer at Mediabrands, leading overall content strategy and direction for IPG Mediabrands while running day-to-day operations at Mediabrands’ film and television studio, Traverse32, as global president. Marian will spearhead an ongoing expansion that will see the studio reach 20 territories this year, from its original focus on 12 key markets.

Havas Ortega appointed Jay Lim as chief operating officer of Havas Media Group effective February 1. He will be responsible for the growth of the Havas Media and Arena Media brands and will also contribute to the introduction of new products and services. He joins following five years with Publicis Media, most recently as general manager and chief media officer. He will report to Hermie De Leon, Havas Media Group’s CEO and Havas Ortega’s managing partner. De Leon will be stepping down as CEO on June 30 and will be handing the leadership role in Havas Media Group to Lim. She will remain a managing partner of Havas Ortega.

SailGP, a global racing league, appointed Erica Kerner as chief marketing and communications officer following a global search. She was previously SVP and head of marketing strategy and partnerships at ONE Championship. Before that she was VP of marketing and communications for Tiffany & Co. Asia Pacific, and she has also worked for Adidas and Nike in Asia.

Pete Bosilkovski, Vince Lagana and Jeremy De Villiers launched new agency It’s Friday, with Domino’s as founding client. Bosilkovski was previously CEO at Clemenger BBDO Sydney, VMLY&R and Leo Burnett Sydney. Lagana was ECD at The Monkeys and Leo Burnett Sydney. De Villiers has led operations at The C Suite, VMLY&R, Leo Burnett and Clemenger BBDO. The agency promises to offer a connected service offering across creativity, media, CX and PR.

TrinityP3 announced that Anita Zanesco has rejoined the company as business director in Australia after leaving her role at Havas, where she was head of new business for two years. Prior to Havas, she was a senior consultant with TrinityP3. She will work alongside Nathan Hodges, managing director, and Lydia Feely, GM for Australia and New Zealand. Her appointment is effective February 1, 2022.

Audio experience agency Ampel appointed Stuart Buckland and Lauren Deighton to the newly created roles of director of audio production and director of media partnerships, respectively. Buckland most recently worked at Channel 10, where he played a role oin launching Network 10’s “10 Speaks” podcast platform. Deighton recently moved back to Australia from New York City, where she held a role as brand partnerships director for a global SAAS company.

Andpeople was appointed as lead creative agency for Chivas Regal by Pernod Ricard Pacific following a pitch. The remit includes revitalising Chivas Regal’s positioning across all brand touchpoints and a new culture strategy to connect with the next generation of whisky drinkers.

SG Analytics appointed Sid Banerjee as an advisory board member. He has experience with Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and IHS Markit, and until recently was on the advisory board of Bridgei2i, now part of Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice.

GroupM named Dylan Choong as its chief people officer for Asia Pacific. He will be responsible for steering the group’s regional human resource strategy across 16 country offices comprising 12,000 employees, and starts on March 1. Choong has previously worked with Adidas, Sephora, and Starwood. He will will be part of GroupM’s APAC leadership team, reporting to Ashutosh Srivastava, CEO of GroupM APAC, and Marie-Claire Barker, GroupM’s global chief people officer.

WPP promoted Rose Herceg to president of Australia and New Zealand. The new role succeeds the previous regional leader, Jens Monsees, who stepped down as WPP AUNZ CEO in May last year after WPP AUNZ became wholly owned by WPP. (Full story).

Electrolux Group reappointed Hashtag Interactive as its agency of record, effective in January, following a closed-door pitch. The agency is currently tasked to strategise and execute its social media content hub for the premium home appliance brand in APAC & MEA. Electrolux expanded Hashtag Interactive’s role to include social media planning and community management for the Singapore and Malaysia markets. The agency was also appointed as the social media content hub to support the launch of luxury home appliance brand AEG in the APAC & MEA region. The appointment for the social media content hub will be for one year, with the option to extend till 2025.

Ashbury, the Asia-focused strategic communications firm for the financial sector, hired Ellin Choy as associate director in the Advisory team, where she will work with director of Advisory Noel Cheung. Choy was previously the programme lead for Accenture’s FinTech Innovation Lab in Asia Pacific. In addtion, Jason Wincuinas has joined as associate director and senior writer and editor, working alongside director of Content Steve Garton. Wincuinas joins from Economist Impact, previously known as the Economist Intelligence Unit, where he had been a senior editor since 2018. Prior to that he was an editor at Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Electriclimefilms rebranded itself to 'electriclime°', and appointed talent across Dubai and Singapore. According to a company statement, the ° symbol represents a compass, a device used for navigation and geography, which the firm says are fundamental skills in the filmmaking process, from location scouting and finding out studio locations around the globe. The company has also hired senior producer Mahmoud El Masry in Dubai, while Rania Salamé has joined as production manager. Meanwhile, the firm also added junior creative director Daniel Marjan in Singapore, alongside Carmelle Alexis Tan as production manager.